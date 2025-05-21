Rapper With Millions of Fans Arrested on Aggravated Assault and Gun Charges

Rapper Rod Wave was arrested in Georgia on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, firearm possession, and felony evidence tampering.

The artist, who boasts over seven million followers on Instagram, was detained in Fulton County and released on $50,000 bond on Tuesday, according to hip-hop outlet XXL.

The arrest stems from an incident on April 21, when the 26-year-old (real name Rodarius Green) returned home to find his residence had been burglarized. An argument broke out, during which a pistol was fired 14 times, hitting multiple cars and a wall within the home.

Rapper Rod Wave performing in 2022. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Rod Wave’s attorney, Drew Findling, firmly contested the charges.

“There is no truth to these charges,” Findling told XXL in a statement. “Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”

This Isn’t Rod Wave’s First Brush with the Law

Meanwhile, this isn’t the rapper’s first brush with the law.

Rod Wave was arrested in Florida in April 2024 for possession of a weapon or ammunition. The arrest stemmed from suspicions of his involvement in a gang-related shooting that injured four people. According to police, the incident occurred during a heated argument among a group of men, which escalated into gunfire. The victims, three men and one woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2022, he was arrested in Florida and charged with battery by strangulation after being accused of choking his ex-girlfriend while their two children were present in the home. The charge was ultimately dismissed, with his lawyer at the time describing the incident as a “misunderstanding” between him and his ex-partner.

Troubles with the law aside, the past several months have been kind to the rising rapper.

Rod Wave recently delivered the lead single from the soundtrack for the acclaimed horror film Sinners. His sixth studio album, Last Lap, dropped in October 2024.