Hooters Clarifies Stance On New Uniforms After Waitresses Complain About ‘Thong’ Shorts



After receiving a new style of uniforms, Hooters staff members immediately took to social media platforms to express their discomfort. Several staffers claimed the new shorts the company issued were too revealing. Shortly after the employees spoke out against the new uniform, Hooters issued a statement about their decision to change things up.

What Are The New Hooters Uniforms?

Hooters is well-known for the revealing uniforms staff members are required to wear. However, it seems like the new bottoms Hooters recently issued their staffers are a little too revealing.

Several Hooters hostesses, waitresses, and others took to TikTok to show off the company’s new uniform. In the videos, it’s pretty apparent the “shorts” the Hooters girls were given fit much more like thong-style panties.

The bottoms were incredibly short and essentially offered no coverage of the employees’ backside. At first, people claimed there wasn’t much difference from the Hooters girls’ previous shorts. However, several employees posted a side-by-side comparison of the old and new styles, which clearly demonstrated how short the new bottoms were.

“Love my job but don’t love wearing undies to work,” one Hooters staff member wrote on TikTok. Almost all the videos posted were meant to address the disapproval of the new bottoms. But, did the company do anything about it?

Hooters Decision About The New Uniforms

After the new Hooters uniforms went viral, the company issued a statement about their stance on the new thong-style shorts. A company rep told Business Insider, “As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones.” The spokesperson added that employees “can determine which style of shorts best fits their body style and personal image.”

Apparently, other parts of the Hooters uniform may be changing soon as well, not just the shorts. The company’s rep said they appreciate “the feedback, both positive and negative, regarding a more accommodating and inclusive image policy on tattoos, jewelry, nails, hairstyles as well as new uniform options – to include new top styles, shorts, and the addition of socks.”

Essentially, Hooters is striving to create a work environment that allows employees more freedom of self-expression and inclusivity.

The choice to be more accommodating in work uniforms may result from the long-standing criticism the company has faced in the past. Some critics find the Hooters work environment a blatant sexualization of women because of the revealing uniforms and the requirement for particular hair and makeup standards. However, it appears as if the company is learning from their mistakes to be more inclusive.