‘Ellen Show’ Fan-Favorite Shares Pregnancy News

Sophia Grace Brownlee, the British influencer and singer who rose to fame as a child on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has announced that she is expecting her third child.

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Brownlee, 23, shared the news with followers on Instagram in a video posted on June 14. The clip featured her two children, son River, 3, and daughter Athena Rose, 1, as she revealed an ultrasound image and told them they would soon have another sibling. Brownlee captioned the post, “We are so excited to meet you.”

In the video, Brownlee wore a flowing white dress while posing with her children in a garden. The post quickly attracted thousands of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow social media users.

No gender has been revealed yet, but Brownlee wrote she’ll announce it soon.

The “Super Bass Girl” On Her Third Kid

Brownlee first became a household name in 2011 after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside her cousin, Rosie McClelland. The pair gained widespread attention after a video of them performing Nicki Minaj’s hit song “Super Bass” went viral online. Their appearance on the daytime talk show led to recurring guest spots and a popular segment titled “Tea Time with Sophia Grace & Rosie.”

The memorable television moment included a surprise meeting with Minaj, helping propel the young performers into internet stardom. The original clip has since accumulated more than 150 million views on YouTube.

Following her early fame, Brownlee launched a music career and expanded her online presence through social media and content creation. Over the years, she has continued to share updates about her personal life with fans while building a family of her own.

Brownlee welcomed her first child, River, in 2023 and her second child, Athena Rose, in late 2024. She has largely kept details about her partner private while documenting aspects of motherhood online.

The pregnancy announcement marks another milestone for the former child star, whose transformation from viral sensation to mother of a growing family has drawn continued interest from longtime followers. Fans now await further updates, including the gender reveal she teased in her announcement video.