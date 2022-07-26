What Is Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve Surgery That Honey Boo Boo Is Getting To Lose Weight?

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has revealed that she is considering weight loss surgery as she nears her 17th birthday. The former Toddlers and Tiaras star is allegedly considering endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty; here’s what we know about the procedure.

Why ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Wants The Surgery

Thompson recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her decision, saying, “I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it. I wanna make sure that it’s, like, not something that’s, like, gonna kill me. And I just wanna make sure it’s something I actually wanna do before I go and do it.”

She continued, “I know for a fact I could get in the gym and I know for a fact I could diet and I know for a fact I can do this to lose my weight. I’ve tried. I will say I’ve tried, but the one thing with me is I have no motivation. I have no motivation to just keep going to the gym every day. I have no motivation to keep eating healthy because, like, I’m gonna eat what I think is good. So, I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.”

There is no word yet on whether or not Thompson will actually go through with the procedure, but many think she will undergo endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty. This surgery is a fairly new, minimally-invasive procedure.

What Is Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty?

According to the Mayo Clinic, “In endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, a suturing device is inserted into your throat and down to your stomach. The endoscopist then places sutures in your stomach to make it smaller.”

The gastroplasty leads to significant weight loss, due to the fact that it limits how much you can eat. Since it’s minimally invasive, people who get the surgery done are able to return to daily activities quickly.

Thompson Is Still Considering It

While Thompson is still considering the surgery, she does have some reservations. “I just think, like, it’s them putting me to sleep for me,” she explained. “I’m just so nervous. Like, what if I don’t wake up? What if something goes wrong? I’m so nervous about the pain too. Me and pain are not good. Like, pain is not my friend.”

The former reality star might not end up going through with the surgery, but for those who are looking into weight loss surgery, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty is a safe choice.

