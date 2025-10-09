homeland-security-secretary-kristi-noem-slams-zach-bryan-for-new-song-criticizing-ice-raids

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem unleashed on Zach Bryan, slamming the country music star for condemning ICE raids in his new single “Bad News.”

Noem spoke about Bryan’s song, stating she was “disappointed and disheartened” by it.

“I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is,” she told conservative pundit Benny Johnson earlier this week. “Not just to law enforcement but to this country. To every single individual that has stood up and fought for our freedoms.”

She continued to criticize the singer by declaring, “He just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that, that attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe.”

Noem also spoke out against Bryan’s new single during a media briefing in Portland. “Zach, I didn’t listen to your music. I’m happy about that today. That makes me very happy that I never gave you a single penny to enrich your lifestyle, if you truly believe what that song stands for.”

She then threw her support behind well-known conservative country singers, including Jason Aldean, John Rich, and Jon Pardi.

“Those guys know what it means to stand up for freedom,” she added. “Glad I didn’t waste any money on Zach.”

In the track, Bryan sings, “I heard the cops came / Cocky motherf—ers, ain’t they? / And ICE is gonna come bust down your door.”

He then sings about how children are scared because houses are not being built, and bars are no longer the social spot of the town.

“The middle fingers rising, and it won’t stop showing,” Bryan continues. “Got some bad news / The fading of the red, white and blue.”

Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security Use Zach Bryan’s Past Hit Song For Recruitment Video

Not long after she first attacked Zach Bryan and his new song, Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security used one of the country singer’s past hit songs for a recruitment video.

The video, which was posted on the Department of Homeland Security’s official X account, uses the song “Revival.”

“We’re having an All Night Revival,” the post reads. The video also shows armored law enforcement mobilizing and going after masked rioters.

Some of the song’s lyrics were also used in the music video. “Lord, forgive us, my boys and me / We’re havin’ an all-night revival / Someone call the women and some steal the Bible / For the sake of my survival, baptize me in the bottle of Beam / Put Johnny on the vinyl.”

The Department of Homeland Security followed up with a separate post. “Will Zach Bryan write a song about m-rdered women Laken Riley and Rachel Morin?”

That post features an article that asks, ” How many innocent people must be m-rdered by illegal immigrants before country singer Zach Bryan writes a song about them?”