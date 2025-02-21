zach-bryan-spotted-having-heated-argument-inside-new-york-city-bar-with-patron-he-believed-was-recording-him

Letting his temper get the better of him, country music star Zach Bryan was recently spotted having a heated argument with a New York City bar patron who he believed was recording him.

According to TMZ, Bryan was out with friends in New York City’s West Village on Monday, Feb. 17, when he had the unfortunate encounter. The singer lost his cool on the patron after losing three pool games.

TMZ obtained a video of the argument, which was captured on a pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Bryan tried on the glasses while at the bar.

“You’re gonna see some terrible things tonight,” Zach Bryan told the bar patron during the argument.

Those who were present told TMZ that Bryan’s mood “changed on the drop of a dime.” Amid the argument, the patron told Bryan, “I’m not trying to record your ass. I’m trying to record my s— with my friends, for memories, to have fun, and you’re just being a douche.”

Bryan responded, “That’s the gayest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Fully aware that the Ray-Ban Meta glasses were recording the incident, the singer stated, “I wanna rip them off your face so bad ‘cause we’re at a bar.”

Meanwhile, fellow bar patrons told the media outlet that Bryan and his friends had asked the group to stop recording them “more than half a dozen times,” only for the group to attempt to record in a more secretive way.

As the situation turned heated, Bryan’s friends paid their tabs and left the bar without further incident.