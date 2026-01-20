Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Seemingly Accuses Journalist of Doxxing ICE Agent Involved in the Renee Good Shooting

Less than two weeks after Minneapolis resident Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem seemingly accuses a journalist of doxxing the immigration officer.

During the latest episode of CBS News’ Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan and Kristi Noem were discussing the incident, which occurred on Jan. 7 when Ross opened fire on Good after he claimed she was attempting to run him over with her vehicle. Noem and other Trump administration officials even said Ross suffered from internal bleeding. President Trump even said the ICE agent is “lucky to be alive.”

However, following the release of multiple videos, there have been mixed opinions about whether the ICE agent’s life was in danger or not.

The deadly shooting has led to increased tension between protesters and ICE agents.

The televised interview took a turn when Brennan asked Neom specifically about Ross. “Don’t say his name,” the Homeland Security secretary stated. “I mean, for heaven’s sakes, we shouldn’t have people continue to dox law enforcement when they have an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.”

Although Brennan stated that “his name is public,” Noem quickly defended the ICE agent’s privacy. “I know, but that doesn’t mean it should continue to be said. His life, he got attacked with a car that was trying to take his life,” she said. “And then people have attacked him and his family, and they are in jeopardy.

We have law enforcement officers every day who are getting death threats,” she continued. “And getting attacked at their hotels, they’re getting ice thrown at them.”

Kristi Noem Refuses to Share More Details About the ICE Agent Following the Renee Good Shooting

While she said “of course no one condones violence against anyone,” Margaret Brennan continued to ask Kristi Noem if Ross was back to working for ICE or if he had been temporarily suspended following the Renee Good shooting.

“I’m not gonna share his, I’m not gonna,” Noem stammered. “We followed the exact same protocols that we always have for years as to investigations into these situations. But I’m not gonna talk about his medical records. I know that you know that in itself is his prerogative to discuss his health.”

Noem continued to be tight-lipped about the situation. When Brennan asked if there would be an investigation into the shooting, Noem turned her attention to the alleged fraud happening in Minnesota.

Following Noem’s Face the Nation interview, the Department of Justice announced that Ross would not be investigated for the shooting. Instead, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the Department of Justice is considering charging state officials in Minnesota.