Homeland Security Official Unleashes on Kim Kardashian for Criticizing President Trump’s Immigration Policy

Clearly not a fan of Kim Kardashian’s opinions, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed the Queen of Reality TV for criticizing President Trump’s immigration policy.

The current situation started at a recent event in Venice, Italy. Kardashian was asked a question about President Trump’s mass deportations in the U.S. and the raids conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She alleged that it seemed people who had never committed crimes were the majority of those being deported.

“You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that,” Kardashian said. “It’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country.”

However, Kardashian was said not to have taken a side in the issue.

Refusing to hold back, the Homeland Security assistant secretary had some choice words for Kim Kardashian. She told TMZ late last week, “Ms. Kardashian is misinformed and detached from the very reality of the operations in Los Angeles she had decided to opine on. These are the violent criminals who Homeland Security, under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, have removed from Los Angeles’ streets: murderers, rapists, gang members, and child pedofiles.”

“Why does Ms. Kardashian continue to do the bidding of criminals at the expense of innocent Americans and brave law enforcement?” McLaughlin asked.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson also came after Kim Kardashian for her comments. “President Trump is fulfilling his promise to the American people to deport criminal illegal aliens and Make America Great Again,” Jackson stated. “No matter what the elite Hollywood celebrities have to say about it.”

Kim Kardashian Was Previously Criticized for Her Response to Los Angeles Anti-ICE Protests

Kim Kardashian was previously criticized for her response to the Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles earlier this summer.

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals – great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up,” she wrote. ” We have to do what’s right.”

She further stated, “Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely.”

“There HAS to be a BETTER way,” she added.

Although her response to the LA protests is commendable to some, others didn’t feel the same way.

Turning Point USA and longtime Trump supporter Charlie Kirk criticized Kim Kardashian and her response to the LA protest. He stated “there isn’t a better way” to handle the immigration “issues” he believes are a plague in the U.S.

Other critics pointed out that Kardashian allegedly voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election. “I think her work of getting people out of prison didn’t need to span to Trump. She can post about ice all she wants. SHE VOTED FOR HIM!”





