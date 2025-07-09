Home Of WWE Stars Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Burglarized Following Live Event

After performing on Monday Night Raw, the California home of WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch was burglarized while they were on tour with the wrestling company.

According to TMZ, citing police sources, the WWE married couple’s Playa del Rey house was hit at around 3 a.m. This comes hours after Rollins and Lynch performed at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Rhode Island for an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Reportedly, the suspect broke into the house and managed to get hold of cash. As reported by NBC4, about $10,000 was missing from the California home. It appears that it was Rollins himself who reported the burglary by calling 911.

Fortunately, no one was at the house at the time of the crime.

The investigation remains ongoing, and so far, no arrests have been made. Neither Rollins nor Lynch has commented on the burglary.

The WWE power couple began their relationship back in 2019. Being part of the main event roster, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch welcomed their daughter, Roux, in 2020.

Previously, in a viral moment amid the pandemic, Lynch announced during an episode of Monday Night Raw that she was pregnant, to the shock of her fellow wrestlers. One of them was Asuka, who reacted in character to the news after she received the Raw Women’s Championship.

A year after welcoming Roux, Lynch and Rollings got married in 2021.

Most recently, both wrestlers have been an integral part of their respective divisions.

Seth Rollins won his match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk in WrestleMania 41, joining forces with Paul Heyman, who had been accompanying Reigns for years as the “Wise Man” and was a lifelong friend of Punk’s. Later, fellow wrestlers Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joined the alliance.

Rollins went on to secure the Money in the Bank briefcase with the assistance of his crew.

Becky Lynch, meanwhile, returned and joined forces with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41, winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. She had returned after an 11-month hiatus. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the titles back on the following night’s Monday Night Raw.

After the match, Lynch turned heel and attacked Valkyria. This ignited a feud that led to “The Man” winning the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.