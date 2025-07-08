Former WWE Women’s Champion Recently Announced Her Pregnancy

Former WWE women’s champion recently announced she is pregnant with her second child.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, Leah Van Dale (known by her ring name Carmella) announced she and her husband, fellow wrestler Matthew Polinsky (aka Corey Graves), are expecting their second child less than two years after welcoming their son, Dimitri.

The couple shared the news with a special video and photos featuring the WWE women’s champion’s growing belly. “All in perfect time…” Van Dale wrote. “Our new chapter begins this fall.

The couple also announced that they are expecting another boy. “I’m excited to give Dimitri a little brother,” Van Dale shared with PEOPLE last month. “And I don’t have to buy any new clothes, which is amazing!”

She also said she and Polinsky opted for a quiet reveal with the second pregnancy. She pointed out that it was “completely different” than her first.

“We didn’t do anything crazy,” Van Dale continued. “I feel like because it’s the second time around, it’s different. I feel like I’m so exhausted this pregnancy, chasing after a toddler. It’s just not the same as my first pregnancy.”

She further shared, “The first one, every event, every little milestone in my pregnancy, we celebrated. We did a party, we did an event, we did whatever. This time, we had some of our family over, and we told our kids.”

The Former WWE Women’s Champion Reveals the Differences Between Her First and Second Pregnancies

Although the pregnancy started similarly to her first with Dimitri, Van Dale said things took a turn in the second trimester.

“Once I got into the second trimester of my first pregnancy, it was smooth sailing,” she recalled. “I just felt like a million bucks. I just got this rush of energy.”

However, Van Dale said that this time around, she felt lethargic and tired all the time. “I have zero energy,” she admitted. “I have no appetite. It’s really been such a shock for me because I thought for sure it would just be the same as my first.”

Despite her physical struggles, Van Dal said she’s doing her best to keep a good perspective during the pregnancy.

“I’m really trying to just it day by day,” she said. “And know eventually I’m going to feel better, whether it’s during this pregnancy or after I’ve popped this baby out.”

She went on to add that she is grateful for her husband’s support during the pregnancy. “He’s my rock, whether I have a late night craving or I’m just feeling so exhausted, and he gives me a foot rub or something.”