‘Home Improvement’ Star Officially Receives 19-Month Prison Sentence

Following multiple arrests over the past year, Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 19 months in an Oregon prison.

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According to KEZI, the former child actor recently pleaded guilty to violating his probation. Bryan notably appeared virtually for his latest sentencing; it was confirmed that he would be serving his latest sentencing in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

He is currently serving a 16-month sentence in California for a DUI charge.

Bryan has had numerous legal woes over the past five years. Along with the DUI conviction, he had previously received two domestic violence convictions over incidents in 2020 and 2023. Both incidents involved an Eugene, Oregon woman.

As part of sentencing, Bryan was placed on probation until October 2025. However, the sentencing prohibited him from contacting the victim, leaving the area without permission, consuming alcohol, or committing any other crimes.

Court documents revealed that since his 2023 conviction, Bryan has been arrested five times in three states, thereby violating his probation.

In late 2025, a Lane County parole and probation officer recommended a 19-to 20-month prison sentence, stating that Bryan has seemingly refused to comply with his probation requirements.

Officials in Oregon are planning to extradite Bryan from California after his release from California to serve his 19-month sentence.

Bryan’s Latest Arrest Occurred in Late 2025

The Oregon sentencing occurred less than six months after Bryan’s latest arrest.

Bryan’s girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested at the same time as he was. She faced multiple charges, including a DUI, three counts of reckless driving, and attempted first-degree assault.

Sharing details about the incident, Lane County officials stated that Bryan and Cartwright, along with their three young children, were involved in a confrontation while in a truck.

At some point, Bryan had stepped out of the vehicle. After he got out of the vehicle, Cartwright allegedly attempted to run Bryan over. She then crashed the pickup truck into a nearby ditch.

The children were in the car at the time.

Bryan managed to move out of the way in time. No one inside the pickup truck was injured in the incident.

“Deputies interviewed Bryan and Cartwright. Deputies observed signs both were impaired,” the officials stated.

The officials then added, “Deputies also interviewed witnesses contacted on scene. Per a court order from a prior case, Bryan was not supposed to be in contact with Cartwright.”



