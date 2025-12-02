Zachery Ty Bryan’s Fiancée Allegedly Tried to Run Him Over During Confrontation, Law Enforcement Reveals

Following Zachery Ty Bryan’s latest arrest, details about the Home Improvement star’s latest run-in with the law have surfaced.

Officials at the Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed in a Facebook post that the former child actor and his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, were placed under arrest on Saturday following an incident in the area of Fall Creek, Oregon.

Responding deputies Bryan and Cartwright, along with their three young children, were in a pickup truck. At some point, Bryan had stepped out of the vehicle, and Cartwright attempted to run him over. She crashed the pickup truck into a nearby ditch. The children were in the car at the time.

The Home Improvement alum moved out of the way in time. No one inside the pickup truck was injured in the incident.

“Deputies interviewed Bryan and Cartwright. Deputies observed signs both were impaired,” the social media post reveals.

The officials further shared, “Deputies also interviewed witnesses contacted on scene. Per a court order from a prior case, Bryan was not supposed to be in contact with Cartwright.”

After the deputies did an additional investigation into the incident, Cartwright was arrested for attempted assault in the first degree. She also received three counts of recklessly endangering and DUI.

Zachery Ty Bryan was also arrested for a probation violation on the original charge of assault in the fourth degree.

It was noted that the children involved in the incident were placed with a family member.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly confirmed that both Bryan and Cartwright remained in custody as of Dec. 1. It remains unclear if either party has obtained legal representation.

Zachery Ty Bryan Pleaded Guilty to Felony Assault in the Fourth Degree, Constituting Domestic Violence

Two years before the latest arrest, Zachery Ty Bryan pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree, constituting domestic violence.

During his sentencing, Bryan received a “downward dispositional departure” to 36 months of supervised probation and seven days in jail. He also had to abide by certain conditions.

In a statmenet ot Us Weekly in August 2023, Cartwright reflected on the incident and remained supportive of Bryan. “I’ll always want what’s best for the father of my children,” she said at the time. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families, so the healing process can begin.”

The couple, who became engaged in November 2021, share three children. Bryan has been arrested six times in the last five years.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.