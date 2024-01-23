‘Home Alone’ Star Devin Ratray Hospitalized, Domestic Violence Trial Delayed

Devin Ratray, one of the stars of the blockbuster 90’s film Home Alone was recently hospitalized. Ratray, known for his role in the film as Buzz McAllister is currently awaiting trial for a domestic violence charge. Per CBS 4, the hospitalization has led to a delay in his trial. The trial was set to begin on January 22nd.

“Ratray’s attorneys spoke with the judge overseeing the case and the district attorney’s office on Wednesday. The lawyers said Ratray was currently hospitalized out of state. Ratray’s trial was expected to begin on Monday,” CBS 4 wrote.

”Ratray’s trial has been delayed indefinitely. Ratray will instead have a pre-trial hearing on February 21st.”

Ratray’s Lawyers Trying to Negotiate Plea Deal

While pre-trial is set to begin next month, Ratray and his legal team are keeping an optimistic attitude. CBS4 also reports that the “Home Alone” star and his lawyers are actively trying to negotiate a plea deal.

“Court records note his lawyers are still negotiating with the DA’s office for a possible plea deal. The 47-year-old is charged with domestic assault and strangulation against his girlfriend. The incident occurred in December 2021,” CBS 4 wrote.

“Ratray, famous for portraying Buzz McAllister in the ‘Home Alone’ franchise, is accused of getting into an altercation with his girlfriend in December 2021 while he was in Oklahoma City for an appearance at the Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con.”

Facts Behind ‘Home Alone’ Star’s Case Explained

CBS also reports that court documents revealed that alcohol was involved in the incident. Documents showed that Ratray had “10 shots” of Alcohol which she chose to not indulge. While the “Home Alone” star was inebriated, Ratray’s girlfriend entertained two of his fans. While visiting the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Oklahoma City, she offered the fans two cards autographed by the actor.

That’s when things escalated and he became angry with his girlfriend because “she had given his autograph away without charging for it.”

The couple then went to a nearby hotel where the actor became violent.

“After getting to a nearby Hyatt hotel, the two continued to argue inside their room,” CBS 4 added, “According to the affidavit, Ratray pushed his girlfriend onto a bed, used one hand to press it against her throat, and the other was placed over her mouth with pressure applied. The affidavit also alleges he punched her in the face.”