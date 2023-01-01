19 Hollywood Women Who Will Turn 50 In 2023

Gen X is fabulous at 50! The golden age looks so good on the MTV Generation that you may have a hard time believing these 19 Hollywood women are turning 50 in 2023.

1. Portia de Rossi – January 31

Did you know that De Rossi announced she was retiring from acting in 2018? The actress first became well-known for portraying Nelle Porter on Ally McBeal and has since been synonymous with playing Lindsay Bluth Fünke on the comedy Arrested Development. However, De Rossi is perhaps best known for being the wife of Ellen DeGeneres.

2. Rachel Maddow – April 1

Maddow is the first out-and-proud lesbian to host a major prime-time news program in the United States. The host of The Rachel Maddow Show received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a doctorate in political science from the University of Oxford.

All the hard work the commentator put into her studies has paid off. Maddow has received many Emmy Awards for broadcasting.

3. Emma Caulfield – April 8

(David Livingston/Getty Images)

Caulfield may be the quintessential Gen X actress. Best known for playing former demon Anya Jenkins from 1998-2003 on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, she also starred in the ’90s classic Beverly Hills, 90210.

The actress has continued to portray various characters over the years. She’s been in multiple TV shows including Once Upon a Time, WandaVision, and Good Girls.

4. Jennifer Esposito – April 11

Just as many other actresses did in the ’90s, Esposito made her acting debut on an episode of Law and Order. The actress went on to play Nancy in the teenage thriller I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

However, she may be most recognized for playing police detective Ria in the 2004 film Crash. Esposito has continued to star in various movies and TV shows, such as NCIS and The Boys.

5. Tori Spelling – May 16

Spelling has been a household name for Gen Xers for over 30 years. First starring as Donna in Beverly Hills, 90201, the actress has continued her career over the past four decades. She’s made appearances in Scream 2, Scary Movie 2, and more recently, BH90210.

Spelling also became an author. In fact, her book debuted in the first position of the New York Times Best Seller List and was named the best celebrity autobiography of 2009.

6. Heidi Klum – June 1

In 1992, Klum entered a modeling contest at the suggestion of a friend. Out of 25,000 contestants, the model, TV host, actress, and businesswoman won the competition.

Recognized for being the host of Project Runway, Klum has also acted in several movies and TV shows. The model has appeared in Ella Enchanted, The Devil Wears Prada, and even Sex and the City.

7. Faith Evans – June 10

(Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The widow of rapper Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, Evans is best known for singing “I’ll Be Missing You,” a song recorded in tribute to her late husband. In 1998, she even won a Grammy for the song.

In 2009, she went on to receive the African American Literary Award for Best Biography/Memoir for her autobiography, Keep the Faith: A Memoir.

8. Juliette Lewis – June 21

Although Lewis made her debut in the 1988 film My Stepmother Is an Alien, she is well-known for a movie she made the following year, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. For four decades, Lewis has played offbeat characters that have garnered her many accolades over the years.

9. Kathryn Hahn – July 23

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The actress and comedian is recognized for playing supporting roles in several popular comedies. Hahn has appeared in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Step Brothers.

Though she’s starred in several hit movies, Hahn is also known for her TV roles on shows such as Parks and Recreation, Transparent, and WandaVision.

10. Monica Lewinsky – July 23

We all know that Lewinsky gained celebrity status when President Bill Clinton admitted to having an affair with her during her internship in the ’90s. Lewinsky decided to use her spotlight to design handbags, be a spokesperson, and work as a TV personality. Now, Lewinsky is using her notoriety to be a social activist and speak out against cyberbullying.

11. Kate Beckinsale – July 26

The English model and actress made her film debut in the United States during the late ’90s. She became known for playing protagonist roles in popular movies such as Pearl Harbor, the romantic comedy Serendipity, and The Aviator.

She gained attention for playing Selene in the Underworld film series from 2003 to 2016 and then became a regular in action movies.

12. Tempestt Bledsoe – August 1

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images for PCA)

Who can forget Bledsoe in The Cosby Show? The actress is best known for playing Vanessa Huxtable on the sitcom from 1984-1992.

Since her days as a child actress, Bledsoe has appeared in other TV shows including the NBC comedy Guys with Kids.

13. Kristen Wiig – August 22

(Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

From Gilly to the Target Lady and everyone in between, Wiig became a household name during her time on SNL.

After her stint on the show, Wiig went on to star in several movies and even co-wrote and starred in the movie Bridesmaids. She received an Oscar nomination for the movie along with several other accolades.

14. Lisa Ling – August 30

If you were a teenager in the ’90s, you probably recognize current CNN reporter Lisa Ling from Channel One News.

Ling began her journalistic career on the news show that was viewed in middle schools and high schools throughout America. Since then, Ling has been on The View, National Geographic Explorer, and currently serves as the host of This Is Life with Lisa Ling.

15. Rose McGowan – September 5

McGowan made her film debut with a brief role in Encino Man. She went on to have her breakthrough role as Tatum in Scream. The actress then played Paige Matthews on the popular supernatural drama Charmed.

Then, in 2017, McGowan was recognized in Time as one of the Silence Breakers for the magazine’s Person of the Year. The actress spoke out about sexual assault in regard to Harvey Weinstein and became part of the Me Too movement.

16. Shannon Elizabeth – September 7

Elizabeth is an actress, animal activist model, and…poker player? That’s right! The actress was named one of the leading celebrity poker plays back in 2006. However, you probably know her best from teen movies and romantic comedies in the 1990s and early 2000s. She starred in American Pie, Scary Movie, and Love Actually.

17. Keiko Agena – October 3

Her name may not be as familiar as others on this list, but you recognize Agena when you see her. The actress is best known for playing Lane Kim on Gilmore Girls. Since then, she’s acted on Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story on Netflix and FOX’s Prodigal Son.

18. Neve Campbell – October 3

(Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for ICONINK)

The actress who has appeared on People’s “50 Most Beautiful People” twice is known for more than just her good looks. In fact, Campbell is popular for having roles in both dramatic TV series and horror movies.

The actress had her breakthrough role as Julia Salinger on the TV show Party of Five. She then went on to star in several horror movies, including The Craft and the Scream films.

19. Tyra Banks – December 4

The model, actress, producer, writer, and TV personality does it all! She began her modeling career at the young age of 15 and later became the first Black woman to be featured on the covers of GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Banks then acted on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the movie Love & Basketball, and hosted The Tyra Banks Show. However, she’s probably best known for creating, producing, and hosting 24 seasons of America’s Next Top Model.

