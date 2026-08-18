Hollywood Mourns Hayden Panettiere Following Her Sudden Death at 36

After Hayden Panettiere’s shocking and unexpected death at the age of 36, many of her former co-stars and industry friends are taking to social media to share their tributes to her.

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Charles Esten, Panettiere’s co-star on Nashville, posted a long tribute to the actress, including many pictures during their time on the show.

“Patty and I are stunned and saddened at the loss of our dear and beautiful friend Hayden,” he wrote. “I will never forget the first time I met her. In a sound stage office in Hollywood, I was finishing up my very first NASHVILLE audition.”

“She was, of course, extraordinarily talented, infusing her larger-than-life character with all the heart, charisma, humor, whip-smart intelligence, and flat-out magic that were, alongside whatever troubles and pain she carried, a part of her own personal palette. What a great gift it was to act with her, sing with her, and to just be her friend. She was always extremely kind to my family, especially my wife, Patty, who I’m certain she liked even more than me.”

“Together, we are heartbroken that she is gone, and praying for her family, and for all those who, like us, will miss and mourn her so dearly. God bless you, Hayden. Rest In Peace and Light ❤️”

Photo: Charles Esten/Instagram

Emma Roberts, who starred with Scream 4 with Panettiere, shared two pictures of them together, writing “rest in peace my sweet friend. you are so loved and you will be forever missed ❤️”

Ice Princess star Kim Cattrall shared a picture of her and Panettiere from the film, writing “Rest in peace sweet Hayden. Gone far too soon 💔”

“I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year. My love and condolences to her family and fans 🙏🙏🙏,” Jay Shetty commented on Variety’s Instagram post announcing Panettiere’s death. The actress had appeared on his podcast to promote her book.

“What an amazing talent you were….so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you,” Viola Davis wrote in an Instagram post. “I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name….♥️🙏🏿🕊”

Dania Ramirez, one of Panettiere’s many Heroes co-stars to pay tribute, shared a picture of them on Instagram.

“My heart aches so much right now. I love you and will always miss you. I take comfort in knowing that I am with you in life and in death because your love and energy has always transcended this dimension. My thoughts are with your daughter and those who truly love you. I know that the ones that got to feel your gifts will forever feel blessed and grateful for you. 🙏🏽💫”

Brandon Auman, who directed Sleepwalker, which is now Panettiere’s final film, also shared on-set photos of the actress. “Horrible news. Completely devastated. You taught me so much on set, and the personal stories you shared with me about growing up in the industry were often profound, surreal and amazing. Thank you for everything. I’ll miss you, Hayden.”

Actress Bethany Joy Lenz shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one that seems fairly recent of the two.

“I’m here with my head in my hands and I don’t know what else to do in aside from praying for her soul, which I have done and will continue. I’m crushed. I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between Guiding Light blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her.”

“I don’t understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surrounded by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”