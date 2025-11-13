Hollywood Actor Reveals Awkward Encounter With Intimacy Coordinator On Set

An intimacy coordinator is supposed to help Hollywood actors. But in one case, things became awkward for one star.

Intimacy coordinators help smooth over those intimate scenes you see in movies. Think of them as a supervisor to make sure no one feels exploited. However, in one case, Florence Pugh says an intimacy coordinator just made things awkward and “weird.”

Speaking on “The Louis Theroux Podcast” via The New York Post, Pugh opened up about one intimacy coordinator.

“I’m having fantastic experiences with intimacy coordinators,” Pugh said. “However, I’ve also had a s— example.”

Intimacy Coordinator Drama

Pugh didn’t reveal what movie or set was uncomfortable. But she did go into details on what happened.

“[They] just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn’t helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn’t helpful,” she recalled. “I think it’s a job that’s still figuring itself out.”

“I’m quite confident, I’m quite happy in my skin, I’ve always been able to make sure that I’m heard,” she also said. “That being said, even though I know that I believe that, and even though I know that I felt that at the time, there are plenty of things that I remember where it was just completely inappropriate to have asked me to do that, to have directed me in that way.”

Despite the drama with the intimacy coordinator, Pugh hasn’t been put off doing intimate scenes. In fact, she’s worked with some pretty great coordinators before.

“I’ve been able to understand better meaning now through working with great ones in sex scenes,” she said. She added that the object is “finding the story of what it is — what kind of sex is it, how do you touch each other, how long have you been having sex for.”

These scenes can add a lot to the storylines in movies.

“[Everyone on set is] working away to chip away at the scene,” she said. “And I think when I worked with a fantastic coordinator, I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I’ve been missing — understanding the dance of intimacy as opposed to just shooting a sex scene.’”