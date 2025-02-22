florence-pugh-models-sheer-dress-at-fashion-show

Florence Pugh owned the runway in her fashion debut, turning heads and raising eyebrows in a daringly sheer, avant-garde gown.

On the evening of Thursday, February 20th, the 29-year-old actress marked the start of London Fashion Week in style, gracing the runway at Harris Reed’s Fall 2025 show in a striking black sheer sculptural dress.

The unique design included two horn-like accents extending from the bodice, framing Pugh’s head, which was covered by a smooth, sleek hood. The Midsommar star completed the look with black peep-toe platform heels, shimmering gold dangly earrings, and a delicate gold chain necklace. Meanwhile, Pugh’s long, spidery eyelashes added a dramatic touch to her gothic look.

Florence Pugh at the Harris Reed AW25 Show during London Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/Ljal1Guhx0 — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) February 20, 2025

However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe player was also required to flex some acting chops alongside her catwalking skills.

Video footage of the Dune: Part Two star on the runway shows her also delivering a girl power monologue.

“Be… determined,” Pugh declared as she stepped onto the catwalk. “Be fearless…” she adds, waving her arms for emphasis. “And always be too f***ing much,” she continued, as cellos swelled in the background.

English actress Florence Pugh made a striking entrance at #LondonFashionWeek, opening @Harris_Reed’s Fall 2025 show with a powerful monologue! Dressed in a sheer, sculptural hooded gown, she embodied the designer’s bold, theatrical vision. #HarrisReed #FlorencePugh pic.twitter.com/ql5VKIDExi — eniGma Magazine (@EnigmaMagazine) February 21, 2025

“But… always… always… be yourself,” she concluded, striking a final pose.

Florence Pugh’s Runway Debut Pays Homage to Shakespeare

Of course, English literature fans will recognize Pugh’s monologue as a riff on Shakespeare’s “All the World’s a Stage” speech.

Gown designer Harris Reed described Pugh’s character on the catwalk as a folkloric figure imbued with an unsettling, eerie essence. He even created a new word while describing Pugh’s runway performance.

“I want everyone to be very uncomfortable,” Reed told British Vogue. “I think through uncomfortability [sic], you look deeper within and question a lot about yourself and your surroundings.”

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh’s next big screen appearance will be decidedly less based on English literature. She’ll be reprising her MCU role as assassin Yelena Belova (first seen in 2021’s Black Widow) for the misfit-superhero team flick Thunderbolts* this May.