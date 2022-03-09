Holly Hunter’s Early Red Carpet Looks Predicted These Fashion Trends, And One Huge No-No

Holly Hunter has been an enduring member of the Hollywood elite, and it’s all thanks to her talents as an actress. The Saving Grace star’s presence on the red carpet is always sure to stun, and some might even say her sense of style was ahead of its time. Hunter’s progressive styles predated some of the latest and biggest trends, though she did wear one ensemble that might cause controversy if she tried to rock it today.

Holly Hunter’s Fashion Is Ahead Of Its Time

When it comes to red carpet fashions, Holly Hunter knows how to strut her stuff in both casual clothes and designer gowns. After more than 40 years in the entertainment industry, Hunter knows a thing or two about putting her best foot forward on the red carpet. Sometimes that foot is wearing a boot rather than the more common high heel, like in Hunter’s latest trip down the iconic walkway.

Hunter looked cool and casual while attending the Love Is Love Is Love premiere in November 2021 in Santa Monica, California. She wore a deep blue, band collar blazer over a dark gray t-shirt and dark blue jeans. Peeking out from beneath the hems of her jeans were a pair of black boots that added just a taste of edginess, taking this look from supermarket aisle to red carpet ready.

Almost exactly 20 years ago, Hunter rocked a similarly low-key ensemble on the red carpet. She paired a white, three-quarter sleeve V-neck t-shirt with some pale olive-colored slacks. To top it all off, she rocked a pair of opened-toe shoes and kept the accessories light. While this look may seem basic, it’s pretty much the go-to style these days, right down to the sliver of belly that Hunter’s shirt leaves visible.

Sheer Brilliance From Hunter

Supermodel Bella Hadid shocked and delighted in her latest catwalk, wearing two show-stopping sheer black dresses. Other actresses, like Empire star Taraji P. Henson, have worn partially sheer dresses on the red carpet as well, but none pulled it off so early, or so well, as Hunter. Though all her unmentionables are covered up, this gown is so sheer we can see the indent of her navel.

Dressed Down, But Not Out

We love everything about this outfit Hunter wore to the Cannes Film Festival while promoting her film O Brother Where Art Thou. She pops standing next to George Clooney, who went the more traditional route with a dark suit. Hunter, meanwhile, took the opposite approach and wore a colorful striped, short-sleeved hoodie with a pair of bright orange, possibly corduroy pants. To top off the look, Hunter wears a pair of platform, open-toed wedges that give a cheeky peek at her red pedicure.

Hunter’s Biggest Red Carpet No-No?

Finally, we’ve come to the look that might get Holly Hunter into trouble if she were to wear it today. Cultural appropriation has often been in the news lately, with several famous figures being accused of committing the societal no-no. The Kardashian/Jenner family, particularly the youngest member Kylie Jenner, have been accused of cultural appropriation in the past, though accusations against them stem from copying Black culture.

In this photo, Hunter poses with her then-husband Janusz Kamiński while wearing a traditional Chinese formal dress. While Hunter certainly looks gorgeous, there’s been a lot of controversy attached to wearing fashions originating from other cultures, though of course there is some debate as to what constitutes cultural appropriation.

We’re absolutely not accusing Hunter of that, but we’d be willing to bet quite a lot of money that she wouldn’t repeat this look in order to avoid any possible controversy it brings about.

