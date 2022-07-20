Hoda Kotb Shares Wonderful Reason Why Jennifer Lopez Is So Admirable After Wedding To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again making headlines: the couple got hitched in a surprise Vegas ceremony this weekend! Many are wishing the couple well, and that includes Today’s Hoda Kotb.

Kotb Praises Lopez’s ‘Vulnerability’

Kotb and her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager discussed the couple’s unexpected wedding, and Kotb commended Lopez for the “vulnerability and openness” she’s shown over the years when it comes to falling in love.

“Some say love… it is a river… and this morning it was a topic of our chat, coming in burning hot from from #lasvegas after the wedding of #jlo and #benaffleck,” the official Today With Hoda and Jenna Instagram account wrote under a video from the show.

In the clip, Kotb said, “Some women, when they get their heart broken, curl up and say, ‘That’s it. That was—the best part of my life has now passed,’ or ‘My heart’s broken and I won’t let that happen to me again. They get that suit of armor and that’s how they barrel through life. She does the opposite.”

“There’s always been, since the first time I interviewed her, a vulnerability that says, ‘I’m open,’” she continued. “And you know what? People may say what they’re going to say because people are like, ‘What? How many— ?’”

Kotb: ‘I Love People Who Are Open To Things’

Kotb shared, “You get one beautiful life to live. What are you going to do? Are you going to sit back and say, ‘Well, look at me, I’m all protected?’” No! Like, you dove back in, you’re going to Vegas!”

“With your old boyfriend!” Hager chimed in. “Your old fiancé!” Kotb agreed, saying, “Who, you know, he looks at her like he did 20 years ago, like, ‘Wow!’” Well, she is ‘wow,’ obviously.”

Kotb continued, “In many phases of life, like, who knows?If you’re open, who knows? You know, I love people who are open to things.” Hager agreed, saying, “It’s so much better than [being] closed, bitter.” The pair then started talking about Bette Midler’s famous song, “The Rose.”

“There’s a line in there about when your heart is broken,” Kotb explained. “Do you choose to stay closed up, or do you open up? And it’s beautiful.” Fans loved Kotb’s take on Lopez and Affleck’s relationship.

“Hoda always has the right things to say,” one wrote. Another agreed, saying, “What wise and kind words! Mature woman’s words. I totally agree!” Lopez would probably agree with Kotb’s touching thoughts on her new marriage to Affleck!

