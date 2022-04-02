‘Today Show’s Hoda Kotb Wowed After Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Viewer-Picked Outfit: ‘Your ‘L-E-G-S!’

Hoda Kotb was wowed by Jenna Bush Hager’s appearance after the co-hosts revealed their user-picked outfits on air yesterday morning. Hager sported an eye-catching suit that showed off her legs.

Kotb Praises Hager’s ‘L-E-G-S’

The three outfit options, chosen by a producer, were voted on by viewers. Kotb and Hager wore orange and purple coats to cover their outfits, then unveiled them at the same time. The audience chose a bright green miniskirt-and-blazer combo, and Kotb definitely approved.

“Let’s take a moment on you,” Kotb said after the hosts revealed their outfits. “JBH [Jenna Bush Hager], your L-E-G-S! Is that from spinning?” Hager posed for the cameras, before saying, “No, I think it’s just from living.”

Hager then put her arm around Kotb, who was also wearing a brightly colored suit. “We sort of look like we’re going to work,” she joked. Kotb turned the conversation back to Hager’s outfit, remarking on the bottom half.

“It’s like a skort,” Kotb said. Hager chimed in, saying, “It’s a skort! I haven’t worn a skort since I was five.” Skorts — a skirt with shorts built-in underneath — are usually favored by little girls, but they’re starting to make a comeback among grown-ups.

The pair then compared their matching suits to various morning show TV series and movies, like Broadcast News and The Morning Show. “What’s old is new again,” Hager concluded, talking about the retro feel of her and Kotb’s outfits. “Don’t these [suits] kind of look 80s-ish?”

Fan Reactions To Hager’s Look

For fans who want to shop the co-hosts’ looks, Kotb assured viewers that the outfits were affordable. “This suit is from Zara,” she said, pointing to her own clothes. “So is this!” Hager said. “Everything is accessible and easy to get,” Kotb continued.

Kotb wasn’t the only one who loved Hager’s daring look. “Those legs! You both look great,” one person commented on an Instagram video of the unveiling. “Lemon and lime rhyme so well,” another fan quipped. “U both look absolutely stunning and beautiful. Bring on the spring.”

However, not everyone liked the skort-suit Hager was sporting. “Love both the outfits. I just hate these new shorts,” someone commented. “I would love that outfit on Jenna if it were about 4 inches longer…No class! That’s the one thing Hoda and Jenna have lots of class! It’s a joy to watch you. Thank you.” Another wrote, “Both suits look good but shorts a bit too short for a work environment.”

Even though some might not like the bright green mini skort, Kotb’s enthusiastic praise and fans’ favorable reactions show that Hager’s fashion experimentation is a welcome change.

More News From Suggest

CNN Facing Calls To Fire Brian Stelter After He Failed To Expose Bombshell Affair

How Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Reacting To Sherri Shepherd Taking Over Her Show

Portia de Rossi Eliminates Future Job For Ellen After Show Ends This Year