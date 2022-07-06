Hoda Kotb Roasts Jenna Bush Hager Over Throwback Photo With Father: ‘It’s Just So Mean’

We can always count on the ladies of the Today show for some playful banter and a good belly laugh, and this fourth of July was no different. The show’s team pulled up a festive throwback photo of Jenna Bush Hager with her family, and her co-host Hoda Kotb seemed to have orchestrated the hilarious moment.

‘You Look Like The 4th Of July!’

This past Monday, a clip was shared to Hager and Kotb’s joint Instagram profile showing a very young Hager posing with her famous family. She is standing right in front of her famous father, former president George W. Bush.

“You look like the 4th of July! Our team pulled up a very cute throwback of the Bush family, leaving @jennabhager in shock.” the caption read.

In the clip, Hager’s back-and-forth with Kotb can be clearly heard. Kotb gawks “LOOK at your outfit!” to which Hager replies “Please stop… It’s just so mean.”

“Why? It’s not mean. You look cute.” Kotb continues. “You have bangs.”

“Who is he?!” Hager interjects as the camera zooms in on her father’s face. This is followed by bellowing laughter from both hosts before Hager’s focus moves to her childhood haircut. “I mean that’s—no wonder, I just was desperate to be Kelly Taylor on 90210.”

Jenna Bush Hager Loves To Talk About Her Family

This is far from the first time Hager has poked fun and mentioned her famous father. Recently, she told the story of his reaction to her eldest daughter’s name, and Kotb couldn’t hold back her laughter.

On a slightly more touching note, Hager has also shared the way she made the White House a part of her wedding. It’s clear to see that Hager is proud of her past—even if those bangs are a tad bit cringeworthy.

