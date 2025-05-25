‘Hocus Pocus’ Star’s Husband Files for Divorce

The husband of a Hocus Pocus star has officially filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Vinessa Shaw’s husband, Kristopher Gifford, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed the date of separation as October 24, 2023, proving the couple has been estranged for over a year and a half.

The Hocus Pocus star’s husband has requested joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Jack, in his divorce filing.

Vinessa Shaw attends 12 Mighty Orphans New York premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Brooklyn Commons at MetroTech on June 14, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

However, he did not request spousal support.

Shaw, who played Allison Watts in Hocus Pocus, has not addressed the split publicly.

Vinessa Shaw and Kristopher Gifford Were Engaged For Nearly a Decade Before Exchanging Vows

The soon-to-be exes married in 2027 after being together for nearly a decade. They were first romantically linked in 2007 and got engaged in 2008. Shaw gave birth to Jack in February 2018.

“After a long labor with many complications, Baby Jack was finally born two and a half weeks after due date on 2.20.2018,” Shaw wrote in a post on Instagram. “Weighing in at 9lbs 9oz!!!”

She continued, “Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition! He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were detailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy!”

Shaw celebrated her and Gifford’s 7th birthday in a sweet Instagram post. “Jack, I’m so proud of the good human you’re becoming,” she stated. “You’re funny, smart, and kind.”

The actress further “apologized” for laughing too much because Jack is so funny. “Your perspective on life is astonishing,” she continued. “You drop words of wisdom and then follow it up with a very boyish joke – most likely about poop. I can’t wait to see what you become.”

Vinessa then thanked Jack for coming into he world and making her happier and stronger, even physically stronger. “I will continue to keep up with your deep questions and your rough housing!” she added. “Please continue to possess that deep, honest, and strong YOU that you are! I love you. Happy birthday.”