‘His Face Doesn’t Move’: Fans Are Worried About Zac Efron’s Appearance In New Interview

Fans and critics alike are once again buzzing about Zac Efron’s appearance, expressing surprise and curiosity about changes in the actor’s face. The discussion emerged after a snippet of Efron’s Entertainment Weekly on-camera interview regarding his upcoming wrestling movie, The Iron Claw, circulated online.

Comments flooded social media platforms, with many questioning Efron’s altered facial features. Some fans expressed concern, wondering, “What happened to his face?” and noting that his jaw seemed different. Others went further, making jokes and comparisons, leading to speculations about cosmetic procedures or growth hormone use.

Despite the barrage of comments, some fans rushed to Efron’s defense, pointing out that the actor had previously addressed the changes in his facial structure. One defender reminded others that Efron had suffered a jaw-shattering accident, leading to the need for jaw restructuring. The actor himself revealed the incident in a Men’s Health cover story in October 2022.

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson open up about #TheIronClaw, @A24's highly anticipated wrestling drama about the legendary Von Erich family.



In the cover story, Efron disclosed that he shattered his jaw while running through his house in socks. The accident resulted in a collision with the granite corner of a fountain, causing him to lose consciousness. Efron woke up to his chin bone hanging off his face. During the recovery process, the actor explained that some facial muscles compensated for the injury, leading to changes in his appearance.

Efron had previously faced scrutiny in April 2021 when his altered facial features went viral after an appearance in Facebook Watch’s Earth Day Musical special. Despite the speculation at the time, the actor remained silent until the Men’s Health cover story, where he detailed the jaw-shattering incident and the subsequent impact on his appearance.

This is not the first time Efron has experienced a jaw injury. In 2013, the actor broke his jaw after slipping in a puddle of water at home, resulting in a face-first crash onto the floor.

While some online commentary continues to question Efron’s appearance, the actor’s previous revelation about the jaw injury offers an explanation for the changes fans are noticing. As discussions around celebrity appearances often trend on social media, Efron’s case highlights the importance of considering the context of personal health and experiences before jumping to conclusions.