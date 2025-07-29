Hip-Hop Legend’s Son Dies Suddenly: Read Mack Maine’s Statement

Mack Maine, the fan favorite rapper known for his collaborations with hip-hop icons like Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, has shared the tragic news of his son’s passing.

Videos by Suggest

Maine, real name Jermaine Anthony Preyan, shared on Instagram Monday that his son Isaiah, also known as Zeke, passed away earlier this month from a fatal seizure. He was 20, according to TMZ.

“Been trying to build up the strength to put up this post since last night so bear with me,” the 43-year-old wrote alongside several candid snapshots of his son.

“On July 16th, I received a call that my son Isaiah (Zeke) passed away at his home in California from a seizure,” the “Tapout” rapper continued. “I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone. Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me.”

Maine described fatherhood as “one of the greatest gifts” in life and said his son’s passing has been a “pain I’ve personally never felt before.”

“The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose,” Maine added. “YOU were my biggest inspiration and motivation.YOU were the reason I got out of the bed when everyone else snoozed.”

“Your smile brightened my dark days as you were my SONshine,” the president of Lil Wayne’s record label Young Money Entertainment continued. “Your soul was made of innocence, and your heart was pure.”

Monday Marked the Second Anniversary of the Death of Mack Maine’s Father

Monday was the rapper’s 43rd birthday and the second anniversary of his father’s death. Maine encouraged fans to “hug the ones you love” and “tell them you love them.”

Mack Maine alongside his son, Isaiah. (Image via Instagram / @mackmaine4president)

The “Roger That” rapper concluded his heartfelt tribute with a moving acknowledgment of both his late son and father.

“To Zeke I love you and I know I’ll see you again,” Maine wrote. “To my Pops I miss you big dawg and I know you met Zeke on the other side with open arms.”

“I vow to continue to make y’all proud. I just ask y’all all continue to walk with me and pick me up when I fall; I need the strength…. Until we meet again… LOVE,” the rapper and record exec concluded.

In the comments section, collaborator and longtime friend Nicki Minaj shared her condolences.

“I don’t even believe what I just read,” Minaj wrote. “This can’t be real.”

“I love you so much,” she added. “You guys raised the most incredible young man. He was such a perfect boy. I have no words to express what you must be feeling. No words.”

“We are praying for your whole family, Mack,” the 42-year-old concluded her message. “We love you so much.”