Hillary Clinton Shares Throwback Photo With 9-Year-Old Chelsea

Hillary Clinton shared a sweet throwback shot on her Instagram last week of her and daughter Chelsea. The photo, from 1989, shows Clinton and Chelsea, arm in arm, and decked out in classic 80s fashion.

Followers Loved The Throwback Pic

“With my No. 1 girl, 1989. #tbt” Clinton captioned the photo. Her followers loved the picture, flooding the comments section with heart emojis. “You raised an amazing daughter,” one person wrote. “How adorable is this,” another commented.

The Clintons Meet-Up With Kim Kardashian

Both the Clinton women made headlines recently after they were spotted getting coffee with Kim Kardashian. Many were surprised to see these three get together and wondered what on earth they had to talk about, but it was soon revealed that the group is working on a project together.

The Clintons are working on a new series for Apple+ titled Gutsy Women. The show is inspired by a book the mother and daughter wrote together, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.” The book tells the stories of some of the world’s most influential women, including Harriet Tubman, Anne Frank, Malala Yousafzai, and Venus and Serena Williams.

Kardashian is expected to appear on the Apple+ show, which explains the mysterious coffee date — and the camera crew that accompanied the trio. The group got coffee at the Black-owned Hot & Cool Café in Canoga Park in Los Angeles.

Kardashian’s Commitment To Prison Reform

Hot & Cool was founded in 2018 and is famous for their commitment to social impact; more specifically, hiring formerly incarcerated people. This is a cause close to Kardashian’s heart. She has been a high-profile advocate for prison reform over the last few years, even meeting with former president Donald Trump to discuss the issue.

Kardashian even convinced former president Trump to commute the life sentence of a nonviolent drug offender in 2018. The next year, the reality star announced that she would be following in her father’s footsteps to become a lawyer.

In December of 2021, Kardashian passed the “baby” bar exam after three tries. “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she posted on Instagram. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she continued. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses).”

Rumor Says Bill Clinton Allegedly Going Through ‘Heart Transplant Crisis,’ Hillary And Friends Reportedly Fearful For His Health



Who Is Polly Jordan, Congressman Jim Jordan’s Long Time, Media-Shy Wife



Donald Trump Blasts Meghan Markle, Says She ‘Ruined’ Prince Harry’s Relationship With Royal Family



Are You Ready For ‘Death Taxes?’ Check Out Which States Don’t Collect Estate Or Inheritance Tax



Have Scandals And Lavish Living Ruined Hunter Biden’s Net Worth?