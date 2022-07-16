Hilariously Bad Michael B. Jordan Wax Figure Goes Viral On Twitter, What Fans Are Saying

Everyone loves to look at wax figures of famous faces—especially when those wax figures are laughably terrible! A picture of a fan posing with a Michael B. Jordan wax figure quickly went viral, with many poking fun at the statue’s appearance.

Fans Joke About Wax Figure: ‘I Don’t See The Michael, The B, Or The Jordan’

The photo showed the actor’s wax figure standing up and showing his arms. While the face looks pretty similar to Jordan’s, most were struck by how different the figure’s skin tone was from the actor’s, as well as the hairstyle.

“That’s supposed to be Michael B. Jordan?” one person questioned. Another wrote, “i dont see the Michael, the B, or the Jordan.” Others pointed out that the statue looked more like some other famous faces, including NBA star Jayson Tatum and actress Jurnee Smollett.

i dont see the Michael, the B, or the Jordan https://t.co/eqlZ89oVgY pic.twitter.com/ioa0UTWRD4 — Zeina ❦ (@rckstarnamu) July 13, 2022

Someone tried to give the figure’s maker a little credit, writing, “What’s crazy is that it does look like him but like… a derivative of a derivative. Like someone made a wax figure of a wax figure of Michael B Jordan and some accuracy was lost with each new iteration.” The old copy of a copy of a copy.

Jordan isn’t the only celebrity who has been made fun of for getting a wax figure that doesn’t exactly measure up to the real thing. Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, and Leonardo DiCaprio have all gotten made fun of for their goofy wax figures.

Jordan’s Recent Breakup with Lori Harvey

Getting a subpar wax figure isn’t the only hardship that has Jordan’s name in the headlines these days. The actor recently split with girlfriend Lori Harvey. The couple had been dating since 2020, posting photos and videos with each other on Instagram.

It’s unclear why the pair called it quits, but an anonymous source told People, “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.” The source added, “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.”

“They had great times together and brought out the best in each other,” the source concluded. Jordan might be mourning his breakup with Harvey, but maybe seeing the hysterical jokes about his less-than-perfect wax figure will cheer the brokenhearted actor up!

