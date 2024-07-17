Woman Dead at 30, Parents in a Coma After Hiking in Extreme Heat

Rising summer temperatures claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman and left her parents in critical condition after a family hike in Utah.

On Saturday, July 13, Belyruth Ordóñez and her parents, Dario and Humbelina Ordóñez, embarked on a hike at Snow Canyon State Park. Despite the temperatures soaring above 100 degrees, they ventured out to explore the scenic beauty of the park.

A GoFundMe established for the Ordóñez family details the tragic turn of events.

“All of them suffered severe heat exhaustion,” the campaign message reads. “Heartbreakingly, Belyruth Ordóñez, their only child, lost consciousness and passed away. Dario Ordóñez (65) and his wife Humbelina (63) Ordóñez are currently in the ICU, valiantly fighting for their lives.”

Friends of Belyruth mentioned that the 30-year-old relocated to the area to be part of a close-knit church community, where she eventually developed strong bonds with those around her.

Yeraoldine Calderon, a close friend of the Ordóñez family, described Belyruth as “very welcoming”.

“[Belyruth] was very humble, she was very happy… and she was always putting others first,” Calderon told Utah’s KUTZ. “She loved to explore, so it wasn’t shocking that they were hiking,” Calderon added.

The Soaring Heat Tragically Left Two Hikers in a Coma and a Third Dead

A search and rescue team located the family after being alerted at 3:30 p.m. by a caller who reported two hikers experiencing heat-related stress.

In a press release, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department announced that a coordinated team, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, State Park Rangers, and Gold Cross, successfully located Dario and Humbelina.

Dario and Humbelina were treated for heat exhaustion and subsequently transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital by first responders.

While the parents received medical care, a passing hiker alerted the search and rescue team about a third person, Belyruth, found unconscious nearby. When the police discovered Belyruth, she had already passed.

Meanwhile, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department urged hikers to stay hydrated as the heat rises this summer.

“As temperatures soar, it’s absolutely vital to maintain a regular intake of water, especially when outdoors,” the department urged in its press release. “Dehydration can lead to serious health issues, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

“Remember, your body may still need water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Watch for signs of dehydration, like dizziness or excessive fatigue. Stay safe and well-hydrated.”