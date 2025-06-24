High School Student Athlete Killed By Falling Tree While Driving In Chazy, New York

A beloved New York high school senior and student athlete, Kennedy Columbus, 18, was killed in a freak accident after a tree fell on her car while driving.

As reported by NBC5, the incident occurred on Friday, June 20, in Chazy, New York. According to New York State Police, Kennedy was driving her 2024 Ford Bronco westbound on Lake Shore Road. Suddenly, a tree fell on the shoulder of the road, hitting Kennedy’s vehicle.

As a result, the Ford Bronco overturned, which led to it striking a utility pole. The crash ended up disconnecting power lines. First responders arrived shortly after and, unfortunately, declared Kennedy dead at the scene. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

For hours, Lake Shore Road was closed while the power lines were repaired. Reportedly, they were reopened around 4:45 p.m.

A Tragedy

The tragedy soon struck the community, especially the Chazy Central Rural School, where Kennedy Columbus was a senior. As per The Sun Community News, she was only a week from graduating, even being the 2025 graduation speaker.

Beloved by everyone, Kennedy was a senior athlete, part of her high school’s softball team, playing as a pitcher. Reportedly, she had committed to play softball at Hilbert College following her graduation.

Many who knew Kennedy took to social media to express their heartbreak. In particular, Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails, which Kennedy and her family reportedly supported, stated that they were “heartbroken beyond words.”

“Anyone who knew Kennedy adored her. She was a wildly intelligent, ambitious, athletic and beautiful young lady with a contagious smile and a heart of gold,” the restaurant wrote. “Chazy has lost someone incredibly special, and our entire community feels this pain deeply.”

In a letter sent to the community, a Chazy Central Rural School spokesperson addressed Kennedy’s untimely death.

“This is an unimaginable loss, and our entire school community is grieving,” the spokesperson said. “We ask that you speak openly and compassionately with your children this evening. A loss like this can be overwhelming, and no one should face it alone. Our hearts are with Kennedy’s family and all who knew and loved her. We will share more information in the coming days.”

Counselors and support staff were made available to students and the community at Chazy Central Rural School. The school announced that a memorial vigil will be held for Kennedy at the CCRS Varsity Softball field from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25.