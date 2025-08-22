high-profile-sports-illustrated-model-reveals-endometriosis-surgery

A Sports Illustrated model recently shared that she underwent surgery to treat endometriosis.

Videos by Suggest

Model and actress Barbara Palvin, 31, who is married to 33-year-old Beautiful Disaster star Dylan Sprouse, shared a personal health update on Instagram on August 17.

“Hi guys, it’s been a while!” Palvin wrote, sharing her experience in hopes of helping others.

“For some years now, I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods,” she continued. “Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me.”

She revealed that she had been encouraged to consult with an endometriosis specialist.

“I’ve been going to checkups [with] my gynecologist every year. I thought if I had endometriosis, I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can’t be diagnosed with general examinations,” she added.

Image via Instagram / Barbara Palvin

The model shared that she eventually consulted a specialist and underwent surgery for the condition within three months. Now, she says she is “finally” experiencing significantly more comfortable periods.

Palvin urged women with similar symptoms to consult a specialist.

“[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”

“I’m excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work,” Palvin concluded.

Barbara Palvin Fans Offer Their Support (And Ask Some Questions) Following the Model’s Endometriosis Surgery

Endometriosis, as explained by the Cleveland Clinic, is a condition where tissue resembling the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. This can cause chronic pelvic pain, heavy periods, and fertility issues. Treatment often involves medication, surgery, or both. Endometriosis can impact daily life and reproductive health, making effective management crucial.

Meanwhile, Palvin even took the time to answer questions in the comments section.

“Adenomyosis here, but my gyne is mindful if it might be endo. Can I ask what surgery you had?” one fan asked.

“I had laparoscopic surgery for both adenomyosis and endometriosis. The difference between the two is the location where the endometrial tissue grows,” the model thoughtfully answered.

Other fans offered their support.

“Thank you for spreading awareness about endometriosis! It affects many women and needs to be studied more. Wishing you a healing rest and recovery,” one comment read.















