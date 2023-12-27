‘Hickey’ on Travis Kelce’s Neck Sends Taylor Swift Fans Into Frenzy

Some eagle-eyed Swifties quickly noticed an interesting mark on Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on Dec. 17.

Upon noticing the hickey-looking mark on Kelce’s neck, a Swiftie took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a snapshot of their discovery. “A mark on Travis’ neck,” they wrote.

A mark on Travis’ neck pic.twitter.com/j0Y8UQ2qAW — Christina Lloyd (Christina’s Version) ISO Indy N2 (@EpiphanyStan725) December 19, 2023

Another fan declared, “TAYLOR LEFT A HICKEY ON TRAVIS??? QUEENNNNN.” while a third fan added, “WAIT TAYLOR GAVE TRAVIS A HICKEY ?!?”

Travis Kelce recently spoke to WSJ Magazine about how he got a personal introduction to Taylor Swift earlier this year. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Kelce then recalled Swift coming to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in September. “She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead [Stadium], they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures … in front of my locker.”

Travis Kelce further admitted that he and Taylor Swift had “kind of been talking” before her appearance at Arrowhead. “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

Taylor Swift Declares She And Travis Kelce ‘Don’t Care’ About Their Public Relationship

Taylor Swift also recently discussed her very public relationship with Travis Kelce by stating neither of them cares about the attention they have received.

While speaking to TIME for her Person of the Year interview, Swift spoke about being with Kelce. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

Taylor Swift then said despite the attention she and Travis Kelce continue to be there for each other. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. We’re just proud of each other.”

Meanwhile, Swift talked about cameras being constantly on her during the Chiefs games she attends. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she admitted. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”