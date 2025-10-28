hgtv-host-nearly-knocked-himself-out-during-his-first-date-with-wife

This HGTV couple’s “fixer-upper” love story started with a literal head-start… or rather, a head injury.

Tarek El Moussa recently shared an Instagram Reel clip from a livestream, recalling the “debacle” of his first date with his wife, Heather Rae, just before their fourth wedding anniversary.

The Flip or Flop star met Heather Rae, 38, on July 4, 2019, through mutual friends in Newport Beach, California. While Tarek had previously shared how they met, their first date story was less public.

In the video, he mentioned that Heather had canceled the date, saying it wasn’t a “good idea.”

“She blew me off,” the 44-year-old recalled. “For a second there, I was sulking.”

He then texted Heather, telling her he was “different” than she thought and encouraging her to “give it a chance.” Apparently, his smooth (and concise) persuasion worked, because suddenly, texts were flying.

They soon planned a wine date, which he said she preferred as a more time-efficient option than dinner.

Just back from South Africa, Tarek barely had a moment to rest before heading to an event as the keynote speaker—on the same night as his first date with Heather. After charming the crowd with his speech, a conveniently hovering helicopter stole the spotlight, giving him the perfect chance to make a smooth exit out the back.

“For whoever was there, I apologize,” Tarek joked about his Irish exit. “We got married, we have kids, so you can’t be mad anymore.”

Tarek spent the two-hour drive to L.A. in a sprinter van, trying to relax and calm his first-date nerves before picking up Heather.

“Holy s—, she was so stunning,” he gushed in the Reel about his first impression of the blonde beauty.

Despite the stressful journey, Tarek said his “worst part” was a fashion mishap. He wore a blue sweater, a Christmas favorite he thought looked good.

“Then I realized something — it’s July. I can just feel the beads of sweat slowly rolling down my forehead,” he recounted.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa in 2022. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tarek confessed to making several “extended trips” to the bathroom to cool down, a move that eventually tipped Heather off that something was amiss. When she asked if he was okay, he admitted to having an anxiety attack.

While for most women this would probably be a red flag, she found it irresistible.

“We should just get drunk and have fun,” the HGTV star recalled her purring to him. “Next thing I know, we’re taking shots, having drinks. I think I ripped half the sweater off.”

However, the night of debauchery wasn’t over.

They hit another bar, but Heather forgot her sweater. Tarek, trying to be a hero, sprinted back into the dark bar, only to slam his head into a door, nearly knocking himself out.

Still, he retrieved the sweater.

“I acted like nothing happened, other than that the side of my head was sticking up,” he recalled. “By the way, she didn’t even use the damn sweater…”

Despite the chaotic start, Tarek remembers their first date with a song in his heart. Meanwhile, it seems gentlemen do kiss and tell. He also shared that they shared their first kiss when he dropped her off later that night.

“This debacle of a date pulled off a miracle,” he gushed.

In the post’s caption, Tarek added more context about their chaotic first date, which ultimately led him to “the love of my life.”

“With our anniversary coming up next week, and us heading out today for our anniversary trip, I had to share this clip from yesterday’s livestream where I told the story of our wild first date. Everything that could go wrong, did… but it still turned out to be an unforgettable night,” the HGTV star wrote.