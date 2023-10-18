Here’s Why Christina Aguilera Is Hoping She’s Not In Britney Spear’s Memoir

Despite Aguilera and Spears having close ties throughout their careers, the “Genie In A Bottle” singer doesn’t want to be included in her upcoming memoir.

Christina Aguilera recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her Las Vegas residency, a hilarious prank she pulled on her fiancé, and her (understandable) obsession with Halloween.

Near the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Aguilera, “You know Britney Spears has a memoir coming out—do you think you will be in it?”

“Dude, I don’t know,” Aguilera replied after rolling her eyes.

Then, the talk show host asked the singer if she hoped she was included in the memoir, titled “The Woman In Me.”

“Am I hoping? I mean, I’m hoping that everything is all good with her, and everything’s beautiful,” she replied. “I think the future should be celebrated.”

Kimmel, not satisfied with Aguilera’s answer, pressed, “If you had to choose between being in it and not being in it—”

Before answering, the “Reflection” songstress laughed off his question, seemingly wanting to avoid the topic.

“You know—” Aguilera said, struggling to find the words to answer. She then backtracked, asking Kimmel, “For real, for real?”

Kimmel, in fact being “for real” had his own hopes of being featured in the highly anticipated memoir. Aguilera noted, “I’d rather it be you than me.”

“So hopefully you’ll be in it,” the singer added. “You’ll make the book.”

Britney’s Bombshell-Filled Memoir

Recently, multiple sources revealed to TMZ that Spears allegedly discusses her unplanned pregnancy with Justin Timberlake in her memoir.

In the book, Britney reportedly wrote, “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

At the time of the pregnancy, Spears and Timberlake were only 19 years old. While the “Cry Me A River” singer knew abortion was the right option, Spears noted that she had her doubts.

Britney’s memoir, “The Woman In Me,” will be released on October 24.