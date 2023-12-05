Here’s Where ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist Are Moving In Together

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, who found love on the finale of The Golden Bachelor, are embarking on a new life together in the charming city of Charleston, South Carolina.

The couple, whose engagement was unveiled on Thursday’s ABC series finale, shared insights into their decision to call Charleston home.

Gerry, originally from Iowa and residing in Indiana, expressed how discussions about relocating to South Carolina had been a recurring theme during his family gatherings. Remarkably, Theresa revealed that her son already lived near Charleston.

Instagram

“The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue,” Gerry explained.

The couple, each with children and grandchildren, envisions creating a welcoming space for their extended families. Theresa shared her hopes for a warm home with a pool, making it an inviting space for visits from their children and grandchildren.

“We want to have a house that’s so inviting that everyone would want to come. Maybe a pool so they all want to come and have fun,” Theresa said.

The pair’s children, merging into a newfound family, are eagerly anticipating spending time together. Gerry shared, “Our daughters, they’re like sisters now,” a sentiment echoed by Theresa, who expressed gratitude for gaining “two more sisters.”

The couple’s journey, witnessed by their families, will be further documented in a televised wedding special set to air on ABC on January 4, 2024. Gerry and Theresa expressed a sense of urgency in tying the knot and acknowledged the preciousness of time at their age.

Leslie Fhima Speaks Out

During a candid moment with Leslie Fhima, the runner-up from the show, Gerry faced accusations of blindsiding her. He apologized, explaining that his heart led him in a different direction.

The Turner and Nist families are set to celebrate the upcoming holidays together, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter for the new couple.