Here’s What Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Of The Term ‘Nepo Baby’

The actress and lifestyle guru does not care for the term “Nepo Baby.” Here’s why:

Gwyneth Paltrow reprimanded the label and the “judgement that exists around kids of famous people” in a Bustle interview that was published on Wednesday.

The term describes the children of notable figures like musicians, actors, or producers who solely rely on their parents’ success for their own careers. As of late, the rather blunt label has been thrown around quite casually on the internet.

While addressing “this whole nepo baby culture,” Paltrow said that her 19-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, whose father is Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, is just a normal kid.

“She’s a very private person, actually,” said Paltrow, 51. “She’s really just a student, and she’s been very… she just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn.”

Paltrow, who is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, added:

“There’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do. Nobody rips on a kid who’s like, ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.’ The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.”

When referring to the term, “nepo baby” as “kind of an ugly moniker,” Paltrow said she hopes “that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”

The Golden Globe-winning actress is currently dedicated to her wellness brand, “Goop,” and is also the mother of a 17-year-old son named Moses, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Martin.

The Shakespeare in Love star previously address the nepotism discourse in conversation with Hailey Baldwin on her YouTube series Who’s in My Bathroom? last year, stating that children of famous people “have to work twice as hard and be twice as good, because people are ready to pull you down and say, ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.”

It seems like parenting in Hollywood is constantly a topic of discussion. In a recent story, award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon also got personal about the way she has raised her children. She detailed that sometimes she “let’s her children sit in discomfort” for their own good because not everything in life is perfect, even if you have wildly successful parents.

On the surface, not many people realize the perceived struggle the children of famous celebrities go through. Gwyneth Paltrow’s remarks are undeniably stirring.