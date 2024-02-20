Here’s How Much Extra Cash CBS Made on the Super Bowl Overtime

CBS just earned another hefty surplus of money from the Super Bowl. And it is all thanks to the leg of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker hit a field goal in the 4th quarter to tie the game and send it into overtime. According to Sportico, the overtime period netted CBS a surplus of roughly $60 million in ad revenue.

“While CBS did not comment on how much extra loot it generated during the bonus period, the high volume of spots is believed to have translated into a $60 million premium,” Sportico wrote.

“That’s in addition to the estimated $635 million in standard commercial time CBS sold in the lead-up to Sunday night’s game. No matter how you slice it, CBS notched an all-time record for Super Bowl sales.”

Super Bowl Sees Record-Breaking Ratings

When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off in the Super Bowl, all eyes were on the star-studded matchup, to say the least. After one of the most competitive games in recent memory, fans were anticipating what the ratings for the game would be. The ratings revealed that the big game had a historic amount of viewers, according to Variety.

“The Feb. 11 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers brought in an average of 123.4 million viewers — the highest number of people watching the same broadcast in the history of television,” Variety wrote.

“112 million of those viewers were tuned into the CBS broadcast. The largest audience ever for a single network. The rest were measured across Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports, and NFL digital properties including NFL+. Per Paramount Global, Paramount+ saw record-breaking viewership that made Sunday the most-streamed Super Bowl ever.”

Fans Get Answer on Taylor Swift Not Playing Super Bowl

Pop star Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went public with their relationship last year. So of course she was in attendance at the big game. But many fans have questioned why Swift has never been the talent for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Especially with the NFL doing everything they can to capitalize on their newest super fan.

A new report claims the reason is because of her deal with Coca–Cola. The brand is the direct rival of Pepsi which previously sponsored the halftime show.

“While a performance from Swift during Kelce’s game would be undoubtedly sweet, it’s unlikely that the pop star will take the Super Bowl halftime stage anytime soon. For years, Swift has allegedly declined the slot due to having inked a “long-term partnership” with Coca-Cola, the rival brand to the Super Bowl Halftime sponsor, Pepsi,” Time wrote.