Here’s How Devon Sawa’s Marriage to Dawni Sahanovitch Was His Final Destination

Devon Sawa was one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the ’90s thanks to starring roles in beloved movies like Little Giants, Casper, and Now and Then. Today, the 43-year-old actor continues to work regularly, appearing in films like The Fanatic, Disturbing the Peace, and Black Friday. He also stars in the Syfy/USA Network show Chucky, which is based on the classic Child’s Play horror movie franchise. In addition to his duties as a Hollywood star, Sawa is a devoted family man to his partner, Dawni Sahanovitch. Here’s everything you need to know about Devon Sawa’s wife and the family they share.

Who Is Dawni Sahanovitch?

(Eugene Powers/Shutterstock.com)

Born and raised in Canada, Dawni Sahanovitch is a successful interior designer. She runs Dawni Sawa Interiors, which is a full-service design firm based in Calabasas, California. The company provides a wide range of renovation and design services, including home builds, remodeling, custom furniture design, home staging, and more.

Before starting her own business, Sahanovitch worked as a TV producer on reality shows such as The Bachelor Canada and Million Dollar Neighbourhood. On her company’s website, the entrepreneur explains that working in the fast-paced television industry helped prepare her for success as a designer and business owner. “From one demanding, fast-paced industry to another we use our experience to stay on schedule and most importantly within budget,” she writes.

Devon Sawa And Dawni Sahanovitch Have Been Married Since 2013

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Details about how and when Sawa and Sahanovitch met are scarce. According to one of Sahanovitch’s Instagram posts, the couple was together for 12 years before tying the knot in 2013, which would mean they started dating in the early ‘00s. We also know that Sawa took an extended break from acting around this time, after struggling with the decision to continue his movie career.

“At 25-years-old I stepped away from the business for five years and most of the time didn’t know whether I was going to come back or not,” Sawa said in a 2017 interview with Us magazine. “I had done a series of four or five indie movies that I wasn’t necessarily proud of. Some were horror movies. After Final Destination everybody wanted me to do horror movies and some weren’t as good as others. I was just burnt out.”

It’s also possible that Sawa let his personal life take precedence over his career at this time because he was happily dating Sahanovitch. Luckily for his fans, the former teen idol eventually made a return to acting, though it wasn’t intentional. “I was brought back into the business by accident,” he told Us. “Somebody at my agency didn’t get the memo that I quit and sent me an audition and I put myself on tape and that was it.”

They Have Two Children Together

In 2014, Sawa and Sahanovitch welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Hudson. While the couple kept the details about their son’s birth relatively quiet, Sawa did tell People magazine that the baby was “eight pounds, one ounce of pure love.” He also Tweeted about becoming a father, writing: “I love him. He’s my little pride and joy.”

A little over a year later, Sawa subtly told his Twitter fans that he and Sahanovitch were expecting a second child by teasing, “Boy, do I have some news. Or should I say ‘girl.’” The SLC Punk! actor was clearly thrilled about giving Hudson a little sister, writing: “We are going to have some pretty kickass Barbie sessions around here!! Im’a fishtail that pink Corvette too. And Tea Parties for days, yo.”

In December of 2015, Sahanovitch gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Scarlett Heleena. “My wife Dawni and I welcome a beautiful little girl into the world—our daughter,” the Nikita star told People. “Please say prayers that she is quiet and calm… Unlike my son, who would shoot himself out of a cannon if we let him.”

Sawa says that despite the fact that some of his ‘90s movies are perfect for little kids, his children have no interest in seeing their dad on the TV screen. In an adorable Tweet from 2020, the Final Destination star posted a picture of Scarlett asleep on the couch along with the caption: “When you put your first movie, Casper, on for your 4-year-old and she lets you know that you’re just dad to me, pal. And that’s the most important thing in life.”

When you put your first movie, Casper, on for your 4 year old and she lets you know that you’re just dad to me, pal.



And that’s the most important thing in life. pic.twitter.com/VHlOO5ihXq — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 27, 2020

The Now and Then actor shared a similar story with Entertainment Tonight about what happened when he tried to show his kids the 1997 adventure flick he starred in with fellow ‘90s heartthrob, Jonathan Taylor Thomas. “We tried to watch this movie that I did called Wild America and they weren’t having it,” Sawa said. “They were not having dad up there. They wanted to turn it off and we haven’t revisited any of my films since.”

Maybe when they get a little older, Sawa’s kids will think it was cool that their dad was in an Eminem video.