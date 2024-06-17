Henry Cavill Confirms Baby Rumors in Sweet Father’s Day Post

Henry Cavill celebrated Father’s Day 2024 by announcing he’s a dad-to-be in a sweet Instagram post.

In his latest Instagram post, the Man of Steel star confirmed that he and his girlfriend Natalie Viscusco are expecting their first child together.

Oh yeah…..and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there,” Henry Cavill wrote. “Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures.”

Cavill was referring to the Warhammer 40,000 adaptation that he and Viscuso are working on. The actor confirmed he and Viscuso they were expecting in April while chatting with Access Hollywood at the premiere of Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York City.

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” he gushed at the time.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso, who is a producer at Vertigo Entertainment, made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021 after being spotted in London together.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Cavill stated in a post featuring Viscuso.

Viscuso also made a post on her own account stating she was “teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess … or … maybe he let me win?”

Henry Cavill Previously Addressed Criticism That Circulated About His Relationship With Natalie Viscuso

One month after going Instagram official with Natalie Viscuoso, Henry Cavill wrote a lengthy social media post about the couple’s criticism.

“There have been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships,” he wrote. “Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating’, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

Henry Cavill further stated that those criticizing were showcasing “disdain” and “displeasure” through “a surprising variety of ways.”

“This needs to stop,” he continued. “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most.”

Cavill went on to add that he is “enormously grateful for those who were happy for him. “If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”