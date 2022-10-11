Helena Christensen Surprisingly Loves Buying These Wardrobe Staples Secondhand

Supermodel Helena Christensen gave fans an inside look at a day of modeling—as well as her underwear drawer—in a recent Vogue interview, and the answer to what the supermodel wears under her clothes might surprise you.

Christensen’s Supermodel Career

Christensen rose to fame after being crowned Miss Denmark in 1986. After her pageant days, she decided to pursue a career in modeling. Christensen appeared on covers for Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. She also showed up in campaigns for brands like Chanel, Versace, Revlon, and Prada.

Others might remember her from her appearance in Chris Isaak’s 1990 hit, “Wicked Game.” The video was featured on MTV’s “Sexiest Video of All-Time” list, ranked #4 on VH1’s “50 Sexiest Video Moments” list, and ranked #13 on VH1’s “100 Greatest Videos” list.

The Model’s Surprising Preferred Style Of Underwear

The model recently teamed up with lingerie line Coco de Mer and shared her opinions on underwear. “When I wear vintage underwear, I think of all the women who wore it before me,” she told Vogue. “And when I wear new pieces, I think of who will wear them later on in life. These little stories really resonate with me.”

However, silky lingerie isn’t Christensen’s preferred style of underwear. The supermodel shared that she often favors old-fashioned high-waisted cotton panties. “Sometimes I go through an entire winter wearing the big old cotton ones you find in vintage stores in all different kinds of beautiful colors,” Christensen shared.

Christensen Enjoys Modeling More In Her 50s

Helena Christensen still models today, appearing on covers for Vogue Italia and French Elle, plus walking the runways for Dolce & Gabbana and Versace. While she looks back on her early modeling days fondly, Christensen shared that she enjoys modeling today a little more.

“Everything was so frantic in my twenties that it was hard to actually stop and breathe and enjoy the surreal life,” she explained. “I was just living. I still have memories coming back to me now that are only just catching up.”

She also spoke about the differences between modeling then and now. “It’s more in my head than physically, let’s put it that way,” Christensen shared. “I take good care of myself, I eat more or less healthy, I’m very physically active, I’m always out in nature. And I never give much thought to how many or how little clothes I’ve got on because I’ve been doing it for so long. It’s just me.”

Many might assume supermodels—especially former Victoria’s Secret models—would only sport high-end lingerie. However, Christensen’s love for bigger briefs proves that models are just like the rest of us.

