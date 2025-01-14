Heidi Montag’s 2010 Album Goes No. 1 on iTunes After Her and Spencer Pratt’s Home Burns Down

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are making the best of a heartbreaking situation after losing their home in the California wildfires.

The couple — who became notorious as the villains of the 2010s MTV reality series The Hills — are now some of the most beloved celebs on the internet. And their fans are stepping up in a major way to help them rebuild their lives.

Pratt has been documenting the aftermath of the fire on social media. Over the weekend, he came up with the idea to ask fans to stream Montag’s 2010 album, Superficial, in celebration of its 15 anniversary.

Boosting the album back up the charts would not only lift the couple’s spirits, Pratt said. It could also help them raise money to rebuild.

“It comes in waves,” Montag said of her grief in a new interview with Glamour. “Obviously, we’re so grateful we made it out and we’re safe and don’t have any lung damage and there’s minimum trauma for the kids. But it comes in waves that we really lost everything: all our memories, everything we worked so hard for. It”s a lot to unpack.”

After rising to stardom via reality infamy, “Speidi” tied the knot in 2008. They share two sons: Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2.

In recent years, the couple have revamped their image in a major way, with Pratt documenting their home life (and his love for hummingbirds) on TikTok.

Heidi Montag’s 2010 Album ‘Superficial’ and Its Titular Single Are Now No. 1 on iTunes

So it’s not a huge surprise that fans were willing to step up and support Superficial now. But the couple could never have expected what happened. Both the album and its titular single are No. 1 on iTunes.

Pratt has been sharing dozens of fans videos on his social, including remixes and collabs. He’s been brought to tears more than once by the outpouring of support and love the couple have received in the wake of the fire.

“We spent all our money on this album.… For it to finally get friggin’ number one in America 15 years after?” he said on TikTok, bursting into genuine sobs. “It feels so good.”

Celeb supporters of the couple’s quest to make Montag a legit pop superstar have so far included Diplo, Flavor Flav, Emily Ratajkowski, Trisha Paytas, Dillon Francis, Howie Mandel and more.

Though the album was received poorly upon its initial release, Montag and Pratt are feeling “vindicated” by the recent success — even in the shadow of their personal tragedy.

“It’s really refreshing to have everything we did be vindicated years later. And to have people see what we were seeing and have a different insight and perspective,” Montag told Glamour. “Not everyone gets that. It’s really nice to have had that all unfold within time.”

“People always say, ‘Time tells all,’ and it does.”