Mama June’s Daughter Separates From Partner

Mama June’s daughter, Jessica Shannon, has separated from her wife, Shyann McCant, with the intent to divorce after eight months of marriage.

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Sources close to the situation told TMZ that Shannon and McCant separated late last month. The breakup is said to be “mutual” and not the result of a single incident. The former couple notably saw the split coming.

One insider shared that although the divorce paperwork has not yet been filed, Shannon and McCant will begin proceedings soon. Shannon also already moved out of the home she shared with McCant. She is living with her mom while going through a divorce.

The split also occurred just weeks after fans of Mama June: Family Crisis watched the couple get married during the show’s Season 8 finale.

Shannon and McCant were first romantically linked in 2022 and got engaged in 2024. During Season 8 of Mama June: Family Crisis, the couple asked Josh Elfird, Shannon’s sister Pumpkin’s ex-husband, to be their sperm donor.

Jessica Breaks Her Silence About the Split

In a statement posted on , Shannon also confirmed the news. “As most of y’all can tell, me and Shyann are no longer together. We mutually decided that it was the best decision for both of us.”

“Yes, we are still friends, and yes, we are both cordial with each other, but we are no longer in a relationship,” she then shared. “We kindly ask that everyone be respectful during this time. Please don’t send hate or negativity to either of us. This is already a difficult situation, and mean comments or unnecessary drama won’t make it any easier.”

Shannon further spoke out about the split during a recent Instagram Live.

“Stuff just doesn’t work out. Stuff happens,” she stated. “There was a lot of stuff with me that I could’ve fixed. And I take 110 percent accountability. I know what I did was wrong. And that’s why it happened. There was hurt. We both cried. It was best just to talk through it. Anger is part of getting over it. We both probably went through anger. We both were sad.”

Keeping the front that the two ended on mutual terms, Shannon noted, “Shyann was nothing but good to me. I have nothing bad to say about her. I never have, and I told her I never will.”