gene-simmons-and-shannon-tweed-sued-over-car-accident

Nearly two years after their Los Angeles car crash, Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed, are being sued over the accident.

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According to TMZ, the KISS legend and Tweed are being sued by Evan Brenner, who states in his lawsuit that he suffered severe injuries after the couple’s vehicle collided with his during the July 2024 accident.

In his filing, Brenner stated he was in his Tesla when the accident occurred on Sunset Boulevard. He claimed that he suffered severe injuries to his body, as well as had a shock to his nervous system, which has led to “great discomfort and pain.”

Brenner further claimed that he now requires more medical attention, i.e., doctor visits, nursing care, and hospital appointments. He noted that the injuries sustained in the crash have led to high medical debt.

Along with debt, Brenner alleged he has lost income due to not being able to work because of the injuries. He is now asking for general compensatory damages and specific damages for his medical debt.

Tweed Speaks Out and Says Simmons Was Not in the Vehicle During the Car Crash

Meanwhile, Tweed has broken her silence about the situation. She stated that Simmons was not involved in the accident, which she described as “very minor.”

She also claimed that no one was hurt during the accident.

Tween then noted that the only damage that occurred was some paint scratched off Brenner’s vehicle. She noted that Brenner was super nice when they exchanged information and insurance details.

She further shared that Brenner appeared to be very pleasant in text messages following the accident. Simmons’ wife said this was the first time she’s heard about the accident since it happened.

She believes that Brenner filed the lawsuit after he discovered who she and Simmons are.

Brenner’s lawsuit comes a little over six months after Simmons crashed his vehicle in Malibu. The KISS frontman notably passed away while driving on the Pacific Coast Highway.

At the time, Tweed told TMZ that after he passed out, his vehicle veered into incoming traffic and traveled across several lanes before hitting the parked vehicle. She further revealed Simmons isn’t a “fan” of drinking water and was recently put on a new medication that dehydrated him. She believes that contributed to him losing consciousness.

Following the accident, Simmons was transported to a nearby hospital, but quickly recovered.