Voice Actor Now Homeless After Rent Rises: ‘No Money and No Credit’

A voice actor for a wildly popular Cartoon Network show got candid with fans, revealing he’s homeless.

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Carey Means, who voices FryLock on Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force, took to Facebook on June 2 to reveal his rough financial circumstances.

“Homeless! Please Help!! Our rent went up, and we have to move. We have no money and no credit,” the voice actor wrote.

“The cashapp is bad, not letting anyone donate, it’s crazy,” the 59-year-old added. Means then shared links to his PayPal and website, where fans can purchase plushies or autographs.

Fans filled the comments section with words of support.

“Hey, my guy, you literally made my high school years. It saddens me that you are in this situation. Frylock and crew helped me in the hospital when I had surgery. I’m down to buy a plushie and autograph,” one top comment read.

“Hi Carey, my husband is a big fan, and his dad has gotten some awesome signatures from you that we love. I know things are so difficult right now, and I’m sorry. I will be ordering from your shop very soon to get a gift for my husband and, when we are able, we will come back to shop more! Much love,” another fan added.

Carey Means’ Wife Details Financial and Health Struggles

Means, a classically trained Shakespearean actor from St. Louis, also launched a GoFundMe with his wife to help make ends meet.

“We started this business with money that Carey got from conventions and used a sewing machine I already had,” his wife, Leah, wrote. “I started sewing the plushies a year ago, or so, I can’t even remember how long. We only recently became an LLC because of hitting a certain amount through our business software, so had to go ahead and register with the state.”

Voice actor Carey Means in 2022. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Leah explained that the GoFundMe is “really for keeping the lights on, internet, and food,” as the plushie business is “a work of love” rather than a significant source of income. She noted that while she works a regular job, Carey is pursuing disability benefits for his heart failure, a process they expect to “take another year or longer.” “Every little bit helps,” she added. “Thank you so so much!”

Last month, Leah opened up about the couple’s recent struggles. She mentioned they were in a car accident earlier this year and that she has been dealing with her own health problems. This comes as Means continues to recover from his 2022 hospitalization for congestive heart failure.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $21,000.