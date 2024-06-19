heidi-klum-bares-all-in-white-lace-lingerie-set

Heidi Klum cranked up the temperature to 11, flaunting her figure in lace lingerie in a series of sultry snapshots. On Wednesday, the veteran model graced Instagram with a showcase of her curves, donning elegant white lace lingerie from Intimissimi.

In the carousel, Klum, 51, could be seen posing in the coordinating white set, tugging at her balconette bra and Brazilian bottoms on a cream-colored couch, then leaning forward to show the items from multiple angles.

“Buongiorno Amore mio 😘,” she wrote alongside the snaps, shouting out that the pieces are from the fashion brand’s Ciao Amore collection.

Of course, the TV personality and model isn’t shy when it comes to social media. Heidi Klum even ditched the lingerie in favor of showing more skin recently.

Heidi Klum Shed Her Lingerie Earlier This Month

Earlier this month, she marked her 51st birthday with a bold video that sparked quite a buzz. Among the numerous birthday messages in her Instagram Stories, Klum posted a short selfie video by the pool. The footage featured her donning minimal attire.

Fans were treated to a tantalizing glimpse as she shared heartwarming photos from a birthday brunch celebrated with her children and husband, Tom Kaulitz. In the video, the veteran model gracefully placed one hand across her chest. Meanwhile, she used the other to film with her phone.

On her birthday, Heidi Klum posed topless for her 12 million Instagram followers. (Image via Instagram / Heidi Klum)

Her face was shaded from the bright afternoon sun by a billed cap and sunglasses. Adding to her sleek appearance, her long blonde hair was elegantly pulled back into a ponytail.

It appears Klum wasn’t entirely nude by the pool. She also shared a photo of herself and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34, lounging on chairs with their feet touching. The model was sporting a multi-toned string bikini bottom.

Meanwhile, Heidi Klum going topless is a familiar story. In February, Klum’s teenage daughter Leni shared her concern that the seasoned model might not cover up when her friends visited.

“I’d be so embarrassed and like scared because usually in my friend’s families I never see their moms tanning naked at the pool, but I thought it was normal. And my friends would always be like, ‘Hmm,’ like standoffish, but it was just so normal in our family,” she explained on an episode of Call Her Daddy.