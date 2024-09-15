heidi-klum-stuns-in-tiny-leopard-print-minidress-at-emmy-party

Heidi Klum answered the call of the jungle Friday night, showcasing some serious sideboob in a daring leopard print minidress. The 51-year-old veteran model and TV personality stole the spotlight on the red carpet, striking poses like a pro as she graced not one, but two events in Los Angeles.

Heidi Klum photographed by Frazer Harrison last night wearing Sophie Couture at Stanley II in West Hollywood 2024. pic.twitter.com/zTeaRHQOyn — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) September 15, 2024

Heidi confidently showcased her stunning figure, captivating attention as she hosted the Fifth ‘Emmy Nominees Night’ for The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA.

Among the nominees garnering attention were projected Lead Actor in a Drama Series winner Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, favored to win Lead Actress in a Drama Series, both for their performances in Shōgun. Also in the spotlight was the triple-nominated Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary, along with Desi Lydic, nominated for The Daily Show, and Outstanding Variety Special nominee Nikki Glaser, among many others.

Notable figures spotted included Kevin Costner, Kaley Cuoco, Javier Bardem, Heidi Klum, Dakota Fanning, Aaron Paul, Ariana Madix, and Awkwafina.

Meanwhile, Klum also graced the 50th Anniversary celebration of People Magazine held at Chain House.

Heidi Klum Sported the Minidress at Two Events on Friday

The bold fashionista opted for a braless look to highlight her timeless figure, striking her best poses for the eager photographers. Klum amplified her wild look with smoky eye makeup and accessorized with a small black sequin handbag that perfectly matched her ensemble. Heidi also playfully tossed her blonde locks and beamed her radiant smile for the cameras.

Heidi Klum joined Stephen Baldwin, Tamera Mowry, and others at The Chain House, a pop-up restaurant and event venue, to celebrate 50 years of People.

This year, the brand reflected on its five decades of celebrity and human interest stories, beginning with its inaugural issue on March 4, 1974, featuring actress Mia Farrow on the cover. At the time, Farrow was starring in The Great Gatsby.

Of course, Klum’s animal print minidress comes after the summer extravaganza of showing skin. The model often went topless while sunbathing alongside her husband and often teased her fans with snaps on Instagram.

Heidi Klum relentlessly shared topless beach footage on Instagram this summer. (Images via Instagram / Heidi Klum)

Hey, there are still a few more days of summer left! Perhaps the middle-aged maven will grace us once more before the season is out!