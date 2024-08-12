heidi-klum-goes-topless-in-steamy-beach-photos-with-husband-tom-kaulitz

The summer of Heidi Klum’s endless topless snapshots rolls on with her husband getting in on the sun-soaked exhibition.

The 51-year-old model was spotted enjoying some intimate skin-to-skin PDA with her boy-toy husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34 on their St. Barts getaway last Friday. The images, obtained by Page Six, show the topless vixen and her guitarist spouse floating down the shimmering waves during the passion-filled public display.

The duo appeared at ease, closing their eyes to bask in the sun. They were spotted sharing a passionate kiss, with both Klum and Kaulitz allowing their long hair to cascade into the salty sea.

In a sizzling moment captured on camera, the May/December lovebirds played in the sand, hand in hand. Klum sported a brown string bikini bottom, while Kaulitz channeled Tarzan in cheetah-print board shorts.

Of course, aficionados of a topless Heidi Klum need look no further than her Instagram.

On Friday, Klum posted a video of herself emerging from the water and sprinting onto the sandy shore, wearing only her thong bikini bottom and remaining topless (shocker).

Heidi Klum continues to relentlessly share topless beach footage on Instagram. (Images via Instagram / Heidi Klum)

Klum credited Kaulitz for the skin-flaunting footage.

Heidi Klum Shared Even More Topless Shots on Sunday

On Sunday, Klum continued her topless onslaught and showcased her figure online by posting selfies with the musician from their romantic getaway.

“It sure feels like Summer🥰 Soaking it all up ☀️💦🏝️👙🐢❤️,” the veteran model wrote alongside an Instagram series of snaps. Naturally, they featured a photo of Klum lounging on a dock in the nude.

Shocking no one, Heidi Klum posted another topless picture of herself on social media. (Image via Instagram / Heidi Klum).

The America’s Got Talent judge has been sharing videos and photos from her recent getaway with her husband on social media throughout the summer. She sometimes shares shots of her affectionately embracing her Millennial husband, who is 17 years her junior.

Last week, Klum and Kaulitz marked their fifth wedding anniversary by showing some serious skin to the world. (Image via Instagram / Heidi Klum)

The couple officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in February 2019. In August of that same year, they celebrated a grand wedding aboard a spacious yacht in Capri. They became engaged after just one year of dating.

Meanwhile, Klum was married to British singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. They have three sons together: Henry, Johan, and Lou. Seal also adopted Klum’s daughter, Leni, when she was five.