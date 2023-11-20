Heidi Klum Gets Cheeky With Lace Tights In Bathroom Selfie

Heidi Klum is getting cheeky in a zoomed-in Instagram story video.

The German model recently flaunted her backside in a brief Instagram story upload. In the video, Klum wore lace tights, a matching lace top, and short denim shorts while posing on a bathroom counter. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Klum, 50, zoomed in on her butt in the cheeky video.

Instagram

In the background, a remix of Tears For Fears “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” played.

Heidi Klum’s Instagram story upload isn’t the first time she has shown some skin on social media. Recently, Klum showcased her sultry date night outfit with her husband Tom Kaulitz. This time—the model ditched her bra altogether.

In the mirror selfie, Klum posed with Kaulitz in an open button-up top, exposing her chest. She coupled the top with barely there high waist bottoms, fishnet tights, and thigh-high boots.

Instagram

Klum uploaded multiple videos from her date night at F1 Las Vegas—one strutting alongside a bar and another of the Grand Prix track.

Instagram

When Heidi Isn’t Taking On Vegas With Her Husband—

—she’s kicking back with the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

On November 18, Klum took to Instagram to share photos and videos from Carey’s festive concert. The main image in Klum’s carousel post features her posing with Carey before the concert. Carey wore a gorgeous black sequined gown, while Klum wore an ethereal white feather and lace gown.

Instagram

The model captioned the post, “Magical Night with the one and only Queen of Christmas @mariahcarey 👑🎄❄️☃️🕯️❤️

Everyone on there feet singing and full of joy .

Thank you for making beautiful memories with all of us. I love you ❤️”

Klum’s post also featured Carey singing her classic holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” In another clip, the America’s Got Talent judge filmed herself singing along with Carey.

One thing is certain—all we want for Christmas is Klum!