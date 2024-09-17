heather-locklear-reveals-why-she-broke-off-tom-cruise-romance-after-just-1-date

Heather Locklear recently explained why her one and only date with Tom Cruise didn’t manage to get a sequel.

During a panel at 90s Con in Daytona Beach, Florida, the veteran TV actress, 62, reminisced about her encounter with the movie icon, also 62, at a film audition.

One thing they had in common was that both of them blew their auditions. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m terrible. He’s even worse!’” she quipped, per People.

In December 1981, Tom Cruise and Heather Locklear attended the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Taps,’ marking Cruise’s debut in a feature role. (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Since Locker was just a few months older than Cruise, she perceived him as a “little baby boy.” Locklear recalled a time when Cruise and Sean Penn visited her home; they were polite and addressed her with a respectful, “Yes, ma’am.”

Heather Locklear reminisced about her only real date with Tom Cruise… which didn’t get a sequel. (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images)

However, on their first date, Cruise busted out some of his signature moves.

“We went out dancing to Club Lingerie at that time,” she recalled, adding that Cruise strutted his now iconic Risky Business dance beats.

“He was really cute,” Locklear admitted. “He was very nice to me.”

Still, Locklear roasted Cruise’s style, claiming it “didn’t quite cut it” next to her own “rock ‘n’ roll girl” vibe.

Tom and Heather on their first date at Club Lingerie, located on the iconic Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California, circa 1982. (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise and Heather Locklear Went on to Have Multiple Marriages

Of course, Locklear more than embodied her rocker girl persona by marrying Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1986 and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora in 1994. She and Sambora, now 65, welcomed their daughter Ava in 1997 and established joint custody after their divorce in 2007.

Locklear has been engaged twice, first to her former Melrose Place co-star Jack Wagner and then to her high school sweetheart, now a motocross racer, Chris Heisser.

Locklear explained that she was a “rock ‘n’ roll girl”, evidenced by dating and marrying Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee. (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Meanwhile, Cruise found his 80’s sweetheart in actress Mimi Rogers. They were married in 1987 and divorced in 1990. Tom went on to marry Nicole Kidman in 1990, followed by a divorce in 2001. Next, Cruise married Katie Holmes in 2006. The couple divorced in 2012.

Tom Cruise would go on to find his 80s love with his first wife, actress Mimi Rogers. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Heather Locklear is going strong with Chris Heisser.

“I’m like, ‘You’re my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,’” Locklear told People in 2021. “[A wedding] is so not important. We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that’s all that matters.”