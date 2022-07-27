Heather Graham Posts Photo From Hospital Bed After Accident On Vacation In Nantucket

Heather Graham is recovering after an accident in Nantucket. She posted a photo from a hospital on Instagram. Let’s take a look.

Heather Graham Laid Out

What appears to have been a lovely trip to Nantucket has gone sideways for Graham. In a new Instagram post, the Scrubs star shows off a few photos from a vacation to Massachusetts. She rode a boat, ate a lobster roll, and watched the sunset on the beach. Nice!

Less nice is her final photograph lying on a hospital gurney. She’s making “I love you” signs with her hands and seems to be flashing almost a smile. The caption provides some much-needed context: “Might have broken a rib…” Oof. Chances are Graham was sent to Cape Cod Hospital in nearby Barnstable, MA. It’s the busiest hospital in Massachusetts during the summer months, and among the busiest on the eastern seaboard.

Calming Comments

The comments on Graham’s photograph are very kind. “NO ONE SHOULD LOOK THIS HOT AT THE HOSPITAL,” one writes. This is a helpful time to remind you that Graham is somehow 52. Now’s also a good time to reminisce about her and Heath Ledger. The two dated around the turn of the millennium and they made for some stunning eye candy.

Anyway, Graham’s Instagram followers wrote more nice words. “Beauty with a broke rib” writes showrunner Debra J. Fisher. That Thing You Do! star John Schaech commented on the Atlantic ocean, “There’s great whites out there.” He’s right, for videos of sharks ripping apart seals are commonplace.

“Awesome! If you broke a rib, it means you were having fun,” another commenter says. While we don’t know exactly how Graham was busted up, she appears to be in very high spirits.

What’s On The Docket?

Few actors are working as hard as Graham. She routinely stars in about three to four projects per year. At the moment, she’s already finished work on the Dennis Quaid film On a Wing and a Prayer and the horror movie Oracle. She’s also working with After star Josephine Langford in The Other Zoe.

Graham will also be working alongside Jason Biggs in the Netflix holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever. Her next appearance comes in the AppleTV+ series Extrapolations, and she’s working with Julia Stiles on Chosen Family. If you’re trying to keep track, that’s five films all in production at the same time and a television series. Good for her! Here’s wishing her a speedy recovery.

