Heather Graham, 54, Poses in Barely There Blue Bikini: See the Pics!

Age is nothing but a number for Heather Graham. The actress showed off her svelte figure in a barely-there blue bikini while vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming.

Graham, 54, posted pics to Instagram, along with a few tips about how she maintains her fit physique.

“Happy New Year! 🎉,” she wrote. “Hope this year brings us all lots of love and good vibes. I’m learning how to ski from @bennyskispowder and looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year. Thanks @drdendy for treating me to @emsculptneo and @emface to kick off my muscle goals. 📷: @vertical.change @btlaesthetics #emsculptpartner #musclesmatter.”

“How do you not age?” a fan wondered in her comment section.

Graham’s post also included pictures of her and boyfriend John de Neufville exploring the popular Western-themed vacation locale. She donned boots and a cowboy hat along with a hot pink puffer coat and jeans for one outing with her man.

The couple — who went public with their relationship in 2022 — posed for pics in front of a fireplace at The Mangy Moose Restaurant & Saloon at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Heather Graham and boyfriend John de Neufville enjoyed a snowy getaway in Jackson, Wyoming.

The actress clearly isn’t afraid to flaunt her figure. This past August, she posed for more bikini pics — this time in hot pink — while vacationing in Italy.

“Ricordati che il mare ti sistema l’anima (remember the sea heals the soul),” Graham captioned the sultry shots.

Graham rose to stardom in the late 1990s, with roles in Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Most recently, she starred in the Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations, the Audrey Cummings western Place of Bones, and wrote, directed and starred in the dramedy Chosen Family.