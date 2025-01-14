Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams’ Daughter, 19, Photographed Grabbing Coffee in Rare Sighting

Matilda Ledger, the daughter of Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams, was seen over the weekend sharing coffee and conversation with a friend.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Matilda was spotted strolling through Brooklyn, New York, alongside May Lehrer-Seller, as captured in photos by Page Six and shared across social media.

She stayed cozy in a green puffer jacket paired with relaxed baggy jeans. Adding a pop of color, Matilda completed her outfit with vibrant red flats and a matching red tote bag

Yo heath ledger n Michelle Williams daughter done growed up god bless pic.twitter.com/HELhHMpxVF — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) January 14, 2025

The teen and her pal, May, who’s the daughter of Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, stayed cozy with steaming cups of Joe.

Matilda was also spotted walking alone down a sidewalk, her expression calm and composed. At one moment, she glanced at her phone, appearing focused as she made her way through the bustling city streets.

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams’ Daughter was Last Seen Back in August

The outing takes place just one week before the anniversary of Ledger’s death. The beloved actor tragically died on January 22, 2008, at the age of 28. A toxicology report later confirmed that his death was caused by a fatal combination of prescription medications, per People. Matilda was just two years old at the time.

Happy 19th birthday to Matilda Ledger❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/v0B561VWNT — Yaren🧜🏻‍♀️ (@yarennkuyumcu) October 28, 2024

Williams first met Ledger on the set of the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain, where they starred together alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. Ledger and Williams had concluded their three-year relationship only a few months prior to his passing.

Williams is also mom to 4-year-old Hart and a third baby, whose name hasn’t been shared yet, with her husband, Thomas Kail.

The late actor’s daughter was last seen in Brooklyn alongside her mother in July 2024. Williams, 44, and Matilda were all smiles, holding hands and enjoying a cheerful summertime stroll through the city.

Michelle Williams and Matilda Ledger recently omg cuties🥲❤️‍🩹 i can't fathom the fact that Matilda is now the age her dad Heath Ledger was when he got the role for 10 things i hate about you.😭She's the perfect mixture of Heath and Michelle.💕 pic.twitter.com/FgjzEmLm0r — Yaren🧜🏻‍♀️ (@yarennkuyumcu) August 1, 2024

The Manchester by the Sea actress wore a patterned button-up dress paired with brown leather sandals and sunglasses. Matilda kept it casual with a white graphic T-shirt, white trousers, blue Adidas sneakers, and a black tote bag.